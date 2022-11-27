Museum of the American Revolution 'Winter Weekends' to feature musical performances, silhouette art

Families can get into the holiday spirit next month through a series of events offered at a local museum

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting "Winter Weekends" during the first three weekends of December. On Saturdays and Sundays, December 3 to 4, 10 to 11 and 17 to 18, visitors can enjoy live musical performances, ornament-making and silhouette art.

During Winter Weekends, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., silhouette artist Ted Stuessy will be at the museum to capture guests' likenesses in a silhouette to take home. Stuessy cuts traditional freehand silhouettes that make meaningful keepsakes or gifts.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., visitors can color and bedazzle their own ornaments inspired by objects from the museum's collection, including a teapot, a six-pointed star and a tent. Other festive Winter Weekends crafts include tin-punch lanterns, cookie mold ornaments and cut-paper snowflakes

The museum’s family-friendly discovery center, Revolution Place, will transform into the winter of 1778, complete with frost-covered windows, logs piled by the fire and 18th-century coats and cloaks.



Visitors can do their holiday shopping at the Museum Shop, where Museum of the American Revolution members will receive 25% off purchases during Winter Weekends.

The museum is also hosting a book drive, collecting new or gently used books. Donations will benefit Tree House Books, a North Philadelphia giving library and literacy center.

The main attraction of the events are twice-a-day musical performances in the museum's atrium. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, December 3 — 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., The Lyra Society Harp Ensemble

Sunday, December 4 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Harpist Gloria Galante

Saturday, December 10 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Philadelphia Handbell Ensemble

Sunday, December 11 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Pennsylvania Girlchoir

Saturday, December 17 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., The A Cappella Project - Philadelphia

Sunday, December 18 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., PhilHarmonia

Tickets can be purchased at the front desk or online, and all Winter Weekend activities are included with regular Museum admission. Admission for children under 5 years old is free.

Museum of the American Revolution



101 South Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Saturdays & Sundays, December 3-4, 10-11, 17-1810 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tickets start at $13