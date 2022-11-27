More Events:

November 27, 2022

Museum of the American Revolution 'Winter Weekends' to feature musical performances, silhouette art

During the first three weekends in December, the museum will offer festive fun for the whole family

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Museum of the American Revolution winter weekends Courtesy of/Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting "Winter Weekends" full of live music and crafts during the first three weekends of December.

Families can get into the holiday spirit next month through a series of events offered at a local museum

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting "Winter Weekends" during the first three weekends of December. On Saturdays and Sundays, December 3 to 4, 10 to 11 and 17 to 18, visitors can enjoy live musical performances, ornament-making and silhouette art.

During Winter Weekends, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., silhouette artist Ted Stuessy will be at the museum to capture guests' likenesses in a silhouette to take home. Stuessy cuts traditional freehand silhouettes that make meaningful keepsakes or gifts.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., visitors can color and bedazzle their own ornaments inspired by objects from the museum's collection, including a teapot, a six-pointed star and a tent. Other festive Winter Weekends crafts include tin-punch lanterns, cookie mold ornaments and cut-paper snowflakes

The museum’s family-friendly discovery center, Revolution Place, will transform into the winter of 1778, complete with frost-covered windows, logs piled by the fire and 18th-century coats and cloaks.

Visitors can do their holiday shopping at the Museum Shop, where Museum of the American Revolution members will receive 25% off purchases during Winter Weekends. 

The museum is also hosting a book drive, collecting new or gently used books. Donations will benefit Tree House Books, a North Philadelphia giving library and literacy center.

The main attraction of the events are twice-a-day musical performances in the museum's atrium. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, December 3 — 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., The Lyra Society Harp Ensemble 

Sunday, December 4 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Harpist Gloria Galante

Saturday, December 10 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Philadelphia Handbell Ensemble

Sunday, December 11 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Pennsylvania Girlchoir

Saturday, December 17 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., The A Cappella Project - Philadelphia

Sunday, December 18 — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., PhilHarmonia

Tickets can be purchased at the front desk or online, and all Winter Weekend activities are included with regular Museum admission. Admission for children under 5 years old is free.

Winter Weekends

Saturdays & Sundays, December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tickets start at $13
Museum of the American Revolution
101 South Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

