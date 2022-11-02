Watch a patriotic Philly POPS performance for Veterans Day at the Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution is paying tribute to military members this Veterans Day weekend with a full line-up of special events and crafts centered around honoring those who have served the nation.



From Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13, the museum will offer free admission for veterans, current military members and Blue Star Families as part of their Veterans Day programming. The jam-packed schedule is meant to honor America's first veterans as well as those serving today.

On Friday at 11 a.m., the Philly POPS Festival Brass quintet will perform patriotic songs as part of its Salute Series. Following the performance, a student color guard from the Philadelphia Military Academy will perform a ceremonial presentation of the colors, followed by a moment of recognition for those who have served.

Each day at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors can take part in a walking tour to The Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier in Washington Square Park. All weekend long, guests of all ages are invited to write messages of support to service members and their families. The museum will mail the messages to organizations supporting Blue and Gold Star Families.

Visitors can also donate to the American Legion Auxiliary and receive a red crepe paper poppy handmade by veterans as part of therapeutic rehabilitation. All proceeds will aid disabled and hospitalized veterans.

On Saturday and Sunday, kids and families can visit the museum's discovery center to explore 1700s Old City and make a commemorative ribbon to honor members of the armed forces.

Museum educators will hold 10-minute pop-up talks exploring the lives of Revolutionary War veterans in the museum's galleries. Visitors can view a wall of photos featuring men and women of the Revolution who lived to see the invention of photography in the 1800s.

On Saturday and Sunday, Jaried Kimberley will star in "Meet Joseph Plumb Martin," a 20-minute theatrical performance about a young Continental soldier after he completes his Revolutionary War service.

To celebrate Native American Heritage Month this November, head over to the museum's Discovery Cart to learn about native veterans like Akiatonharónkwen — also known as Louis Cook — who was one of the highest-ranking Native American officers in the Continental forces during the Revolutionary War.

On Sunday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., visitors can experience the museum galleries in a low-stress, less crowded environment. The galleries will have lower sound effects and higher light levels to create a relaxed sensory experience.

Guests can interact with replica objects, explore Washington's War Tent and stop by the family-friendly discovery center for a sensory-friendly experience. There will also be a quiet room and sensory kits available for guests.

The Philly POPS performance is free and open to the public, but all other programming is included with museum admission. Those interested in visiting over the holiday weekend can purchase tickets online, with adult tickets available for $21. Children between the ages of 6 and 17 can attend for $13, while those 5 and under are free. Museum tickets are valid for two consecutive days.

Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free with admission

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106