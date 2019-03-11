More News:

March 11, 2019

Naked man fires shots in Fairmount Park, flees to nearby retirement home

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
simpson house naked man Google Maps/Google

The Simpson House, a retirement community near Fairmount Park in Wynnefield Heights.

An undressed man was escorted out of a Wynnefield Heights retirement home Sunday, clad only in a bedsheet, after reportedly firing a gun near Fairmount Park earlier that day.

Shots of gunfire had been first reported to police Sunday around 9:20 a.m., according to NBC 10. The were heard near Belmont Avenue and Belmont Mansion Drive, and the bullets did not strike anyone.

Six Taco Bell employees beat up customer for complaining about wait times

After searching for the suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall man, for a few hours, police received a call from Simpson House, a nearby retirement home. A Simpson House staffer told police that a naked man had entered the retirement home's lobby, claiming to have been robbed.

Police identified the man as the shooter from earlier, escorted him from Simpson House and brought him to a hospital for review.

The shooter's identity has not been released, and no charges had been filed by Monday morning.

