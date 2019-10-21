More Events:

October 21, 2019

There's still time to register for the Namas Day Yoga Festival

Yogis of all levels are invited to the all-day event at WHYY

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Namas Day Yoga Festival Photo by Anupam Mahapatra/on Unsplash

At Namas Day, a daylong yoga festival, you can meditate, work out and shop. The festival is coming up on Oct. 26.

The Namas Day Yoga Festival at WHYY will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 – and there's still time to register online

Choose from the full-day pass ($145), half-day pass ($85) or individual workshop ticket ($45).

If you opt to stay for the whole day, you'll get to choose a workshop from each of the four sessions, while those who pick the half-day option will get to choose any two programs.

There's an acroyoga class, a Thai massage class and much more.

In addition to workshops, the yoga festival includes a marketplace with yoga gear, wellness products and healthy food. A lineup of food trucks also will be on-site for lunch.

Remember to bring a yoga mat and a water bottle to the event.

Namas Day Yoga Festival

Saturday, Oct. 26
8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | $145 for full-day pass, or $85 for half-day pass
WHYY 
150 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106

