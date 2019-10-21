There's still time to register for the Namas Day Yoga Festival

The Namas Day Yoga Festival at WHYY will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 – and there's still time to register online.

Choose from the full-day pass ($145), half-day pass ($85) or individual workshop ticket ($45).

If you opt to stay for the whole day, you'll get to choose a workshop from each of the four sessions, while those who pick the half-day option will get to choose any two programs.

There's an acroyoga class, a Thai massage class and much more.

In addition to workshops, the yoga festival includes a marketplace with yoga gear, wellness products and healthy food. A lineup of food trucks also will be on-site for lunch.

Remember to bring a yoga mat and a water bottle to the event.

Saturday, Oct. 26

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | $145 for full-day pass, or $85 for half-day pass

WHYY

150 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106



