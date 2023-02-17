Celebrate National Margarita Day with drink specials at Philly bars and restaurants

Few cocktails are as widely loved as the margarita. Whether frozen or on the rocks, classic or packed with different flavors, the tequila-based drink is a staple on any bar menu.

Since it's almost National Margarita Day, an unofficial holiday held each year on Feb. 22, there are plenty of bars and restaurants throughout Philadelphia offering food and drink specials to celebrate. This selection of eateries has a little bit of everything — nacho pairings, cocktail flights and opportunities to take to the stage and jam out with live musicians.

MORE: Dive into a frigid pool in Fairmount Park to support Philly's lifeguards



This Northern Liberties restaurant is getting in on the action with a special National Margarita Day happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Imbibers can grab half-off pitchers in all varieties including mezcal, jalapeño, blanco and añejo. Plus, grab $5 tacos and discounted nachos, empanadas, guacamole and elote.

Location: 1001 N. Second St.

Chef Jose Garces' taqueria, with locations in Rittenhouse and Fairmount, is celebrating the cocktail-themed holiday with $16 classic margarita pitchers and $20 pitchers with seasonal flavors like mango, prickly pear, pineapple, watermelon, guava and strawberry. Pair with $1 chips and salsa from 6 to 8 p.m.

Locations: 1901 Callowhill St. and 114 S. 20th St.

Provided Image/Kory Aversa Buena Onda, Chef Jose Garces' Baja-style taqueria, is celebrating National Margarita day with $16 classic pitchers and $20 pitchers of flavored margaritas.

From 5 p.m. on Tuesday through 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, head over to the Northern Liberties restaurant for $7 margaritas in a variety of flavors including original, pineapple, raspberry, mango, passionfruit, guava, blood orange, strawberry, soursop, papaya, hibiscus, cucumber, jalapeño, blackberry and watermelon. Patrons can also grab $8 frozen margaritas in a snow cone with chamoy and tajin, plus $5 virgin margaritas.

Location: 931 N. Second St.

Head to Cavanaugh's in Headhouse Square to enjoy $5 house margaritas, $7 Jameson orange margaritas and $2 off nachos. For those who want to try their hand at the drums, guitar, bass or harmonica, stop by or reach out to drummer Anthony Salvatore on Instagram to take part in the musical occasion.

Location: 421 S. Second St.

At El Camino Real in Northern Liberties, guests can try out a special pineapple margarita with Milagro tequila and tropical RedBull, enjoy margarita flights with flavors like guava, mango and serrano chili or bring a friend to share a 32-ounce prickly pear margarita in a super-sized glass. From 4 to 6 p.m., enjoy half-off on margaritas and $5 food specials.

Location: 1040 N. Second St.

Provided Image/Kory Aversa El Camino Real in Northern Liberties is celebrating National Margarita Day with deals on a special pineapple margarita made with Milagro tequila and tropical Red Bull.

The Italian Market's new vintage bar is offering the "If It Ain't Broke" margarita for $8 from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Location: 941 S. Eighth St.

The Northern Liberties BYOB is offering 20% off house-made margaritas with mixers including passionfruit, mango, guava, jalapeño and classic.

Location: 426 W. Girard Ave.

Tio Flores in Graduate Hospital is celebrating National Margarita Day with $7 classic margaritas and $8 Mezcalitas, both served on the rocks. For $1 more, pick from signature flavors like mango, pineapple, cranberry sage, pink guava and blood orange.

Location: 1600 South St.