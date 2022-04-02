More Sports:

April 02, 2022

Ben Simmons files grievance against the Sixers for lost salary

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Nets-Ben-Simmons-return_031022 Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Ben Simmons is back.

Even with him now in Brooklyn, the Ben Simmons saga feels like one that will never end in Philly. A new report from ESPN states that Simmons will be filing a grievance against the Sixers for salary lost:

This was inevitable. Our own Kyle Neubeck broke this story back in early March that a grievance from Simmons against the Sixers was a formality eventually coming:
The expected move has been a long time coming. Dating back to the fall, there have been many around the Sixers' organization who have chosen to go radio silent on all things Simmons, aware that arbitration was a likely outcome for this process. And anyone with a rudimentary understanding of finances also probably could have seen this coming — nobody likes to throw away $20 million even if they have than that in the bank or coming to them down the road.
Given the magnitude of salary Simmons was losing due to fines for not practicing and playing, it was only a matter of time before he took action against the Sixers in his post-Philly career. The National Basketball Players Association is understandably backing Simmons during this process:

It's an easy bet to say that this isn't the last we'll hear of Simmons, Klutch Sports and the Sixers...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Nets Ben Simmons

