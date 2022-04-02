Ben Simmons files grievance against the Sixers for lost salary

April 02, 2022
Even with him now in Brooklyn, the Ben Simmons saga feels like one that will never end in Philly. A new report from ESPN states that Simmons will be filing a grievance against the Sixers for salary lost:
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @BobbyMarks42: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2022
The expected move has been a long time coming. Dating back to the fall, there have been many around the Sixers' organization who have chosen to go radio silent on all things Simmons, aware that arbitration was a likely outcome for this process. And anyone with a rudimentary understanding of finances also probably could have seen this coming — nobody likes to throw away $20 million even if they have than that in the bank or coming to them down the road.
The grievance – which will now go to an arbitration process – was shared with the team, NBA and National Basketball Players Association late this week, sources tell ESPN. The NBPA is supporting Simmons in the attempt to reclaim his salary.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2022
