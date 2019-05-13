Oddsmakers think Brett Brown gets fired, Jimmy Butler re-signs, Tobias Harris moves on

The body isn't even cold yet on the Sixers painful 2018-19 season, but the offseason is technically here.

Which means everything is in flux for the Sixers, and oddsmakers on betting sites know it.

According to betonline.ag, Philly will jettison head coach Brett Brown, maintain Jimmy Butler, waive goodbye to Tobias Harris and hang on to both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Here's a look at some interesting futures odds they recently unveiled:

What team will Jimmy Butler play for next season?

Team Odds Sixers 4/5 Rockets 5/1 Knicks 6/1 Nets 7/1 Clippers 8/1 Lakers 8/1 Bulls 10/1 Heat 10/1





The Sixers are just about even money to keep Butler in red white and blue. This is just around five times more likely, according to their oddsmakers, than any other team of acquiring the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent this July. It makes a little sense, as the bond between Embiid and Butler seemed to get stronger and stronger as the playoffs dragged on. Butler also has become quite a beloved fan-favorite player and will surely factor that in when making his decision.

It's worth mentioning that both Butler, and Harris can get substantially more money by staying in Philadelphia.

Will Tobias Harris be a Sixer next season?

Odds Yes +110 No -150





Harris, acquired midseason via a trade with the Clippers, has essentially a 11/10 chance of staying, and 2/3 chance of leaving — a slight nod in favor of him finding a new team.

Will Brett Brown be fired?

Odds Yes -500 No +300

Rumors swirled that Brown needed to advance to the NBA Finals to preserve his job. Obviously he did not. If he returns, you can quintuple your money. Will Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons be traded this offseason? Odds Yes +400 No -700

Not sure how much this is even being considered right now — though a big contract extension looming for Simmons will in theory make things hard to keep the core together in years to come.

