Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey eliminated in first round of 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest

Tyrese Maxey participated in the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday, attempting to continue the Sixers' momentum created by his backcourt mate VJ Edgecombe, who won Rising Stars MVP on Friday night in Los Angeles with Maxey cheering him on in the front row. Maxey could not get the job done in his event, though, only scoring 17 points in a failed attempt to advance past the first round.

With Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel (27 points), Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell (24 points) and Miami Heat All-Star Norman Powell (24 points) setting the tone early, there was plenty of pressure on Maxey when he shot; he needed to be a top-three finisher among the eight participants to move on and compete in the final round. Maxey could not find a groove at any point.

Maxey, who was named an All-Star Game starter for the first time in his NBA career (his second All-Star nod overall), will be part of the Team USA Stars on Sunday night, teaming with friend and Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards among others.

