More Sports:

February 14, 2026

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey eliminated in first round of 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest

Tyrese Maxey could not continue the Sixers' All-Star weekend momentum created by rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Maxey 2.14.26 Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey took part in his first NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday. His participation was short-lived.

Tyrese Maxey participated in the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday, attempting to continue the Sixers' momentum created by his backcourt mate VJ Edgecombe, who won Rising Stars MVP on Friday night in Los Angeles with Maxey cheering him on in the front row. Maxey could not get the job done in his event, though, only scoring 17 points in a failed attempt to advance past the first round.

With Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel (27 points), Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell (24 points) and Miami Heat All-Star Norman Powell (24 points) setting the tone early, there was plenty of pressure on Maxey when he shot; he needed to be a top-three finisher among the eight participants to move on and compete in the final round. Maxey could not find a groove at any point.

Maxey, who was named an All-Star Game starter for the first time in his NBA career (his second All-Star nod overall), will be part of the Team USA Stars on Sunday night, teaming with friend and Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards among others.

MORE: 'Seven Sixers' recall when 'everything was weird' as Maxey's ascent began

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

1282026 - flea market

The Big Flea Market will bring vintage fashion and midcentury style to New Jersey this February
Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly gets state funding to put up 'No Stopping signs' along bike lanes

Bike Lane Law

Sponsored

The 2026 home lending landscape

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

Women's Health

Worrying about aging doesn't help — it actually may speed up the process

Women Aging Anxiety

Movies

Philly studio is producing Bob Saget documentary

Bob Saget Documentary

Conventions

AC Boat Show returns with hundreds of boats and hands-on demos

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved