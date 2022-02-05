Live NBA trade rumors: Sixers have talked to these nine teams about a Ben Simmons deal

For today's edition of our NBA trade rumor tracker, we're not going to travel very far to find our latest rumor. In fact, we're not even leaving our current domain.

You see, Friday was a busy day for Sixers rumors, including a big one from The Athletic's Shams Charania that suggested the Nets were actually more open to dealing James Harden before the deadline, when it was previously believed that Daryl Morey and the Sixers would have to wait until the summer to trade Ben Simmons for him, something they seemed willing to do despite potentially wasting a year of Joel Embiid's prime.

But that report changes things, even if our own Kyle Neubeck's sources are telling him a deal is more likely to happen in the summer than prior to the February 10th NBA trade deadline. Prior to that Harden report, Kyle had another sourced story that suggested that Simmons would likely still be with the team after the deadline. The Harden news may have slightly changed the odds, but it still seems likely Simmons is here for the remainder of the season.

But it won't be because the Sixers haven't been trying.

In that first report from Kyle, he listed nine teams that the Sixers have at least had exploratory conversations with regarding a Simmons trade.

The Sixers have had at least exploratory conversations regarding Simmons with a number of franchises around the league, including the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, and Washington Wizards, sources say. The problem from where we sit on February 4th — the Sixers continue to wait on an offer that either significantly moves their title odds forward this season or blows them away with assets that can help them acquire the level of star they are after at a later date. So far, such a deal has not materialized. [MORE]



One of the reasons a deal hasn't materialized, Kyle reports, is because many of the packages these teams would offer back only provide marginal upgrades, and in making such a deal, the Sixers would be taking themselves out of the running for the type of superstar player — a Harden, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard — that Morey is hoping to pair alongside Embiid. And with at least those first two names appearing to be more get-able than previously thought, that only makes it more likely that Morey holds firm in his high demand for Simmons.

We're now five days away from the deadline, and if Friday's rumors were any indication, it could get interesting between now and Thursday. Stay tuned, and in the meantime, we've got you covered with all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Sixers — and if there's anything major, we'll be sure to top off this post with any updates.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports