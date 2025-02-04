Sixers rule out KJ Martin for Tuesday's game with trade pending

The Sixers ruled out KJ Martin less than an hour before facing the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a trade pending, as was first reported by Kyle Neubeck of PHLY:

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Sixers are still "weighing multiple options" without a deal cemented just yet, but a trade of some sort is expected to be finalized by tomorrow:

Martin had been listed as questionable to make his return after an absence which has lasted more than six weeks.

Martin, 24, was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers early last season as part of a four-player package the Sixers received in exchange for James Harden. The athletic forward appeared on the verge of a breakout season, flashing strong chops as a cutter, transition scorer, passer and defender. When the Sixers briefly reached full health, he had earned the team's starting power forward job.

Almost immediately after playing his way into that spot, though, Martin suffered a stress fracture in his left foot. His last appearance was on Dec. 23, and after a week and change of practice under his belt, he appeared to be on the verge of returning to action in the coming days.

KJ is the second Sixer with the last name Martin to be ruled out to a pending trade on Tuesday: Caleb Martin was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for fourth-year wing Quentin Grimes and the return of the Sixers' 2025 second-round pick, with the trade reportedly being agreed to early Tuesday afternoon and officially announced early in the evening.



