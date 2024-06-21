More Sports:

June 21, 2024

NBA trade rumors: Zach LaVine a 'backup option' for Sixers

Could Chicago's Zach LaVine be the third star for the Sixers next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey?

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Zach LaVine. David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

If Paul George was the Sixers' Plan A heading into this offseason, the front office may be quickly scrolling down their list.

On Thursday, it was reported that Sixers' interest in George had "significantly waned." Perhaps that's true, but it could also be read as George not wanting to come to Philadelphia in the first place.

If the Sixers are looking elsewhere for a third star to play alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who could it be?

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is a "backup option" for the team, albeit not a likely one.

Fischer writes, "LaVine remains merely a backup option for the Sixers, sources said, but not a player whom Philadelphia truly covets with the team’s ocean of cap space."

Daryl Morey was brought in to be a unique, creative basketball mind to put the best roster possible around Embiid. This is the most pivotal offseason of his tenure, his likely last shot to turn the tide of the Embiid era. If LaVine is the consolation prize, that may be a bit of a letdown, but any sort of change from what happened this past season is a necessity. 

What's next for Sixers after no longer pursuing Paul George

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Trade Rumors NBA Free Agency Rumors

Videos

Featured

Limited - Hatch Memorial Shell

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music
Limited - Adelman Lynch 76 place

IBEW Local Union 98 all in for 76 Place

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA ups fines for smoking, urinating and drinking alcohol
SEPTA Police Crime

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Mental Health

When the weather gets hot, tempers also tend to flare
Hot Weather Thermometer

TV

Cherry Hill's Cristin Milioti takes on a Batman villain in 'The Penguin' teaser
Cristin Milioti Penguin

Phillies

Orion Kerkering thriving in first full season with Phillies: 'I just embrace all of these different roles'
Kerkering 6.19.24

Weekend

Your weekend guide to things to do: A film festival and Kidchella
Weekend guide

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved