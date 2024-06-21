NBA trade rumors: Zach LaVine a 'backup option' for Sixers

If Paul George was the Sixers' Plan A heading into this offseason, the front office may be quickly scrolling down their list.

On Thursday, it was reported that Sixers' interest in George had "significantly waned." Perhaps that's true, but it could also be read as George not wanting to come to Philadelphia in the first place.

If the Sixers are looking elsewhere for a third star to play alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who could it be?

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is a "backup option" for the team, albeit not a likely one.

Fischer writes, "LaVine remains merely a backup option for the Sixers, sources said, but not a player whom Philadelphia truly covets with the team’s ocean of cap space."

Daryl Morey was brought in to be a unique, creative basketball mind to put the best roster possible around Embiid. This is the most pivotal offseason of his tenure, his likely last shot to turn the tide of the Embiid era. If LaVine is the consolation prize, that may be a bit of a letdown, but any sort of change from what happened this past season is a necessity.

What's next for Sixers after no longer pursuing Paul George

