More Culture:

March 15, 2019

NBC to have the only female late night host on network TV

YouTuber Lilly Singh will takeover Carson Daly's time slot

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment NBC
NBC will have a female late night host for the first time in network TV history Source/YouTube

YouTuber Lilly Singh will be the first late night female host on Network TV.

YouTuber Lilly Singh announced on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that she will be getting her own late night show on NBC, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." 

While there are a number of female talk show hosts, including Samantha Bee and Busy Philips, Singh is the only female talk show host on a major network at the current time. But she isn't the first on network TV - Joan Rivers hosted "The Late Show with Joan Rivers" on Fox from 1986-1988. Cynthia Garrett also hosted "Later" on NBC from 2000-2001. 

Singh told Fallon that “an Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true. I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

Singh is a successful YouTuber with over 14 million subscribers on her channel, "Superwoman." She’s also a New York Times bestselling author with her book “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.” She’s also appeared as an actress for several TV shows, such as "Bad Moms" and HBO's "Fahrenheit 451." 

She announced the show will premiere some time in September and will air after "Late Night with Seth Meyers," replacing "Last Call with Carson Daly." Daly announced in August that he was ending the show after 17 years on NBC to be spend more time with his family. He currently serves as co-host for NBC's morning show, "Today." 

After announcing the news, Fallon and Singh traded places so she could get in her first interview from behind a desk. She asked if he had any advice to give her, to which he replied, "Don't get sick."

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment NBC Philadelphia Jimmy Fallon

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved