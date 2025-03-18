Peacock to offer streaming package to watch Phillies, Flyers and 76ers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A new streaming package on Peacock will let subscribers watch Phillies, Flyers and 76ers games live on NBC Sports Philadelphia without a cable subscription for the first time, the network said Tuesday.

The new NBC Sports Philadelphia package is part of a broader rollout of streaming options at each of NBC's regional sports networks, meaning subscribers will need to live in the Philly market to get the service. The package offers a 24/7 stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia, including the network's pre- and post-game shows and other programs.

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming library, costs $7.99 per month for a Premium subscription and $13.99 for a Premium Plus subscription. The NBC Sports Philadelphia add-on costs $24.95 per month, which still keeps the combined package below the cost of cable subscriptions that include live broadcasts of the three teams.

The add-on for NBC Sports Philadelphia is notably pricier than the streaming packages for NBC's other regional sports networks. For NBC Sports Boston, the add-on costs $14.95 per month. It costs $17.95 for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia add-on will not include coverage of nationally televised Phillies, Flyers and 76ers games.

Peacock is poised to pick up a package of NBA games next season when its 11-year streaming deal kicks in, giving the platform 100 national games each season — including Monday night games and doubleheaders. The NFL also has expanded its slate of games carried by streamers, adding exclusive partnerships with Peacock and Netflix last season in addition to Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" and ESPN+'s "Monday Night Football" coverage.

The new package is the latest effort by parent company Comcast to offer a more affordable option for live sports. In January, Comcast unveiled a $70 sports and news package, exclusively for Xfinity broadband customers, that includes a Peacock subscription and more than 50 cable and news channels.

Comcast has seen long-term losses of both cable and broadband subscribers, including many cord-cutters who switched to streaming options like YouTube TV and Disney's Hulu + Live TV. Prices for both streaming competitors crept up to $82.99 per month this year.

The streaming add-on for NBC Sports Philadelphia will also include live coverage of college basketball and football, the network said.