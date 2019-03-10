More Culture:

March 10, 2019

Netflix acquires Tina Fey-produced 'Hometown'

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Tina Fey presents the award for Leading Actor in a Musical at the 71st TONY Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Netflix has acquired the comedy "Hometown," which will be produced by Tina Fey.

The series will feature "Insecure" actress Natasha Rothwell, who is also writing the script with Paula Pell and Michelle Lawler, according to Deadline. Rothwell is also developing an original concept for HBO, which she'll write, star in and executive produce. 

Rothwell was previously a writer for "Saturday Night Live" and is currently working on indie film "Limited Partners" with Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

Fey will co-produce the film with Eric Gurian. 

So far, there are no major details on the plot. 

