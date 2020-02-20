More Health:

February 20, 2020

New Netflix drama 'Painkillers' follows the origins of the opioid crisis

The eight-episode series was inspired by stories of Purdue Pharma and its creation of OxyContin

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Opioids
Netflix Painkillers series FindRehabCenters.org/via Flickr Creative Commons

Netflix is creating a drama series about the beginnings of America's opioid crisis, called "Painkillers". Peter Berg will direct the series. "Narcos" creator Eric Newman will be executive producer, and Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster created the series.

The opioid epidemic began in the late 1990s and has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans since then. Netflix will chronicle the origins of the crisis in its new scripted drama, "Painkillers."

The limited series was inspired by Patrick Radden Keefe's New Yorker article, "The Family Built an Empire of Pain," and Berry Meier's book, "Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic." Both chronicle the owners of Purdue Pharma — the Slacker family — and the development and release of its powerful opioid drug OxyContin. 

Peter Berg, known for his film and TV series, "Friday Night Lights," will direct all eight episodes of the Netflix original, and Keefe and Meier are consulting on the project.

"I am really charged to be a part of such an in depth exploration of the genesis of the opioid travesty," Berg said. "Companies that profit off of death and addiction are fair game to me when it comes to illuminating the realities of how they go about their business." 

Eric Newman, creator for "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico," will be executive producer along with Academy Award- and Emmy-winning documentarian Alex Gibney.

The series was created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, who collaborated on the scripts for "Transparent" and "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," who will be showrunners and executive producers. 

The opioid epidemic began after pharmaceutical companies pushed prescription opioids to doctors, claiming the painkillers were not addictive, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2017, more than 47,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses. About 80% of people battling heroin addictions say they first became addicted to prescription opioids.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for "Painkillers."

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Opioids United States Philadelphia Epidemic Netflix Streaming

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page in regard to the Eagles' options with Alshon Jeffery
43_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffey_KateFrese.jpg

Patco

PATCO Freedom card shipment derailed by China's coronavirus outbreak
PATCO Freedom card

Addiction

Philly outlines safety plan for Safehouse overdose prevention site
OPS Philly Safehouse

NFL

2020 NFL head coach power rankings
Bill-Belichick-Andy-Reid-NFL-head-coach-power-rankings_021920

Restaurants

Stephen Starr opening new Mexican restaurant, LMNO, in Fishtown
Stephen Starr LMNO Restaurant

Food & Drink

Chaddsford Winery pairing pizza and doughnuts with wine for third year
Sugar and Spice event Chaddsford Winery

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved