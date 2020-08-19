What's coming to Netflix in September? All three 'Back to the Future' films, new original series 'Ratched'

The new Netflix series "Ratched," which adapts the 1962 novel "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," is among the titles coming to the streaming platform next month.

The novel, written by countercultural figure Ken Kesey, previously was developed into a film of the same name, starring Jack Nicholson as the lead.

The television series instead will feature "American Horror Story" actress Sarah Paulson as nurse Mildred Ratched, the vindictive psychiatric hospital employee who battles with Randle McMurphy, the character Nicholson portrayed in the 1975 film.



Watch the trailer below.

The entire "Back to the Future" trilogy is among the movies being added in September.

Several films are being removed, including "The Social Network," the Mark Zuckerberg biopic starring Jesse Eisenberg and Armie Hammer, and "Schindler's List," the award-winning 1993 film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's collaborative film "Frances Ha," and original "Jurassic Park" trilogy also leaving. The "Jurassic Park" trilogy returned to Netflix on Aug. 1 after the movies became a popular 2020 meme for embodying the chaos of 2020.



Here's everything coming to Netflix in September:

Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020)

La Partita/The Match

True: Friendship Day

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Freaks: You’re One of Us

Sept. 3

Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

Sept. 4

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

Sept. 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Waiting for ‘Superman’

Sept. 8

StarBeam: Season 2

Sept. 9

Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes/Cuties

The Social Dilemma

Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

Sept. 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se busca papá/Dad Wanted

Sept. 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs: Season 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

The Universe: Season 2

Sept. 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

The Devil All the Time

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

Sept. 17

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Ratched

Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook

Mighty Express

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes

Sept. 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

Real Steel

Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

Sept. 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Welcome to Sudden Death

Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Wentworth: Season 8

Here's everything leaving Netflix in September:

Sept. 4

Christopher Robin

Sept. 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Sept. 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

The Forgotten

Sept. 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Sept. 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Sept. 16

The Witch

Sept. 17

Train to Busan

Sept. 20

Sarah’s Key

Sept. 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Sept. 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Sept. 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno