What's coming to Netflix in September? All three 'Back to the Future' films, new original series 'Ratched'

August 19, 2020
The new Netflix series "Ratched," which adapts the 1962 novel "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," is among the titles coming to the streaming platform next month.
The television series instead will feature "American Horror Story" actress Sarah Paulson as nurse Mildred Ratched, the vindictive psychiatric hospital employee who battles with Randle McMurphy, the character Nicholson portrayed in the 1975 film.
Watch the trailer below.
The entire "Back to the Future" trilogy is among the movies being added in September.
Several films are being removed, including "The Social Network," the Mark Zuckerberg biopic starring Jesse Eisenberg and Armie Hammer, and "Schindler's List," the award-winning 1993 film directed by Steven Spielberg.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's collaborative film "Frances Ha," and original "Jurassic Park" trilogy also leaving. The "Jurassic Park" trilogy returned to Netflix on Aug. 1 after the movies became a popular 2020 meme for embodying the chaos of 2020.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in September:
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020)
La Partita/The Match
True: Friendship Day
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Freaks: You’re One of Us
Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
Away
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for ‘Superman’
StarBeam: Season 2
Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes/Cuties
The Social Dilemma
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá/Dad Wanted
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy’s Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs: Season 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
The Universe: Season 2
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
The Devil All the Time
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!
Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Ratched
A Love Song for Latasha
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook
Mighty Express
Enola Holmes
The Chef Show: Season 2
Real Steel
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
The Good Place: Season 4
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome to Sudden Death
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Wentworth: Season 8
Here's everything leaving Netflix in September:
Christopher Robin
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
The Forgotten
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
The Witch
Train to Busan
Sarah’s Key
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
20 Feet From Stardom
The Grandmaster
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
