More News:

November 19, 2021

Giant expanding its Philly footprint with two grocery store openings next month

The company's Doylestown supermarket also will shift to a new location

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Giant
Giant stores Philadelphia Courtesy/Giant

Giant is opening a new grocery store on Columbus Boulevard and an Heirloom Market in the Fashion District in Philadelphia. The additions are part of a rapid expansion the grocer is making in the city. Two other stores opened earlier this year and two more are in development.

Giant's rapid expansion in the Philadelphia region is continuing with the opening of two full-fledged grocery stores and an Heirloom market next month. 

The Pennsylvania-based supermarket chain will open a new grocery store along the Delaware River waterfront and an Heirloom market at the Fashion District in Philadelphia. A third store will move to a new location in Doylestown, Bucks County.

Giant already has opened two stores in the city this year, including a new supermarket that debuted in Northeast Philly last week. And it has two more in the works. 

The new 46,000-square-foot Giant store at 1403 S. Columbus Blvd. will open Dec. 3. It will include sushi made in-store, a plant-based food section and a Beer and Wine Eatery. The supermarket will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and employ roughly 150 workers. National Realty Investment Advisors has planned a residential complex at the waterfront location, too.

The Center City Heirloom Market will open Dec. 16 at the site of the historic Strawbridge's department store building. The 32,000-square-foot facility will have grab-and-go meals, a gluten-free food section, a gourmet cheese department, kombucha on tap and a Beer and Wine Eatery. 

The market also will feature products from Claudio Specialty Foods, Isgro Pastries and One Village Coffee. The Heirloom market will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and employ about 100 employees. 

This will be Giant's fourth Heirloom Market in Philadelphia. The supermarket chain's other three smaller-format locations are in Graduate Hospital, Northern Liberties and University City.

The new Doylestown supermarket will open Dec. 10 at 4377 Swamp Road, moving from its current location next door. The 72,500-square-foot facility will include a Beer and Wine Eatery, an in-store Starbucks and Frutta Bowl, additional beauty and health care offerings and a specialty cheese shop. It will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and employ about 225 workers.

Giant Direct, the supermarket's online grocery pick-up and delivery service, will be available at all three locations.

"The city of Philadelphia and the surrounding community continues to play a central role in our growth strategy, bringing customers fresh meal solutions both in-store and online," Giant's divisional vice president of Greater Philadelphia Manuel Haro said. "We are excited to debut three new stores for our customers just in time for the holiday shopping season and look forward to providing time-saving conveniences to help families spend more time together around the table."

The new stores come on the heels of the openings of a new Giant at 2201 Cottman Ave. in Northeast Philly and an e-commerce facility in Southwest Philly that is stocked with over 22,000 products and enables Giant to complete 15,000 home grocery deliveries each week. The 124,000-square-foot facility allows Giant to serve customers in South Jersey for the first time. 

Earlier this year, the supermarket chain's flagship, two-level grocery store opened at the new Riverwalk mixed-use development. More stores are coming, too. 

A 40,000-square-foot Giant store is planned as part of developer Bart Blatstein's South Philly development project at Broad Street and Washington Avenue. A 50,000 square-foot facility will open at the corner of North Broad and Spring Garden streets in conjunction with developer EBRM's plans to build two apartment towers.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Giant Philadelphia Center City Grocery Stores Supermarkets Doylestown Market Street Bucks County Columbus Boulevard

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Saints: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 11
Eagles-Saints-Hurts_111821_usat

Sponsored

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Investigations

Broad Street Line attack captured on video was racially-motivated, SEPTA police say
SEPTA Subway Attack

Women's Health

Temple to open hospital for women's health at former cancer treatment facility
Temple Women's Health Hospital

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts opens new location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Federal Donuts Parkway

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon's holiday pop-up is back, bringing over-the-top festive milkshakes
Gingerbread milkshake

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved