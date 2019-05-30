This new better-for-you cereal comes in all of the classic flavors

Cereal, like pizza, is usually one of those foods you tend to leave behind after college — when you ate it for, potentially, every meal of the day and it was, objectively, not that healthy.

However, there’s a new cereal option that provides that same milk-slurping nostalgia while being a LOT healthier.

Magic Spoon is a box-checking high protein, low-carb, gluten-free, grain-free and keto-friendly cereal. A bowl of Magic Spoon cereal is also bereft of artificial sweeteners or colors and is a low-sugar option with no cane sugar, corn syrup or sugar alcohols — all of the things that make our favorite cereals from childhood so addicting.

However, that isn’t to say that Magic Spoon doesn’t try to emulate our favorite cereals in some ways. Their flavor options will sound quite familiar: cinnamon, frosted, fruity and cocoa.

In terms of the flavor and filling nature of Magic Spoon, New York Magazine reports:

It tasted delicious, as cereals tend to do — in this case, like a shimmery space Cheerio, weightless and crunchy and sweet and the texture of kinetic sand as it stuck to the inside of my teeth (somehow not in a bad way). Then, an hour or two later, I waited for it to give me a hunger spike, as cereals also tend to do. Except this one did not.

Currently, Magic Spoon cereals are only being sold online by the case — which includes four boxes — for $39. You can chose to do a variety case, or stick with the flavor you know and love.