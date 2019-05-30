More Health:

May 30, 2019

This new better-for-you cereal comes in all of the classic flavors

Magic Spoon is low-carb, protein-rich and keto-friendly

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Cereals
magic spoon healthy cereal Photo courtesy/Magic Spoon

Magic Spoon comes in four better-for-you cereal flavors.

Cereal, like pizza, is usually one of those foods you tend to leave behind after college — when you ate it for, potentially, every meal of the day and it was, objectively, not that healthy.

However, there’s a new cereal option that provides that same milk-slurping nostalgia while being a LOT healthier.

Magic Spoon is a box-checking high protein, low-carb, gluten-free, grain-free and keto-friendly cereal. A bowl of Magic Spoon cereal is also bereft of artificial sweeteners or colors and is a low-sugar option with no cane sugar, corn syrup or sugar alcohols — all of the things that make our favorite cereals from childhood so addicting.

RELATED READ: These low-carb tortillas are made with a vegetable you probably haven't heard of

However, that isn’t to say that Magic Spoon doesn’t try to emulate our favorite cereals in some ways. Their flavor options will sound quite familiar: cinnamon, frosted, fruity and cocoa.

In terms of the flavor and filling nature of Magic Spoon, New York Magazine reports:

It tasted delicious, as cereals tend to do — in this case, like a shimmery space Cheerio, weightless and crunchy and sweet and the texture of kinetic sand as it stuck to the inside of my teeth (somehow not in a bad way). Then, an hour or two later, I waited for it to give me a hunger spike, as cereals also tend to do. Except this one did not.

Currently, Magic Spoon cereals are only being sold online by the case — which includes four boxes — for $39. You can chose to do a variety case, or stick with the flavor you know and love.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Cereals United States Junk Food Nutrition Keto

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Houston Rockets making Chris Paul, Clint Capela available — are Sixers a fit?
Chris-Paul_052919_usat

Investigations

Philly battle rapper Tech 9's death reportedly ruled suicide
tech 9 child porn charges

Artists

Philly illustrator Loveis Wise, with two New Yorker covers in tow, featured by Adobe
Loveis Wise adobe

Eagles

In crowded offense, Eagles players not worried about getting their touches
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Investigations

Small plane crashes off Cape May Point into Atlantic Ocean
Cape May Point place crash

Mental Health

Mental health support may be beneficial to food allergy sufferers
mental healths support food allergies

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved