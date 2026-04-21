Nine-day PrideFest will return to New Hope and Lambertville in May

PrideFest returns May 9-17 with nine days of events across New Hope, Pa., and Lambertville, N.J.

The festival is one of the season’s first major Pride celebrations in the region, according to organizers, with more than 15,000 attendees expected.

The main event is Saturday, May 16. The Pride Parade begins at 11 a.m. in Lambertville, N.J., then crosses the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge into Pennsylvania with a 100-foot rainbow flag leading the way. Organizers say it is the only Pride parade in the country to cross a state line.

The celebration will continue immediately after with PrideFest Live!, a free outdoor concert running noon to 5 p.m. at Pride Park, 20 New St. in New Hope, Pa. Dance music artist Crystal Waters and Philadelphia-born singer Vincint are slated to headline.

The broader lineup includes a mix of free and ticketed events throughout the festival, including Drag Queen Story Hour at the Free Library of New Hope and Solebury, Pride Bingo, the Love is Love Gala at Riverhouse at Odette’s, and a closing tea dance and pool party at New Hope Inn and Suites.

For the full schedule and ticket information, visit newhopecelebrates.com.

New Hope PrideFest 2026

May 9-17

Multiple events

Across New Hope, PA & Lambertville, NJ

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