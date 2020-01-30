More Health:

January 30, 2020

New Jersey sets up coronavirus hotline in hopes of reducing public fear

More than 7,700 cases now confirmed in China

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Coronavirus Xinhua/Sipa USA

New Jersey has established a coronavirus hotline in hopes of assuaging public fear. Above, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang learns about the progress of scientific research on the novel coronavirus.

New Jersey has set up a 24-hour hotline to answer the public's questions about the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday. 

Though there are not any confirmed coronavirus cases in New Jersey, Murphy said during a press conference in Newark that he does not want residents to panic. 

The hotline number is 1-800-222-1222 and staffed by the state’s poison center, an arm of the Department of Health. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the risk to Americans remains low. But officials still consider the virus—which originated in Wuhan, China—a serious threat and expect additional U.S. cases to accumulate in the days to come. 

"We will continue our close partnership with both the CDC and other appropriate federal agencies to expedite testing of any potential coronavirus cases," Murphy said. “Again, let me reiterate there are currently no potential cases of coronavirus pending."

“Our state health authorities are on full alert for any possible cases of coronavirus and we have in place strong preparedness protocols,” Murphy continued.

The coronavirus has spread to more than 20 countries and territories, including the United States, Japan and South Korea. 

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. They can appear as early as two days after exposure or as long as 14 days afterward.

The coronavirus is believed to spread by close personal contact, including coughing, sneezing and touching contaminated objects.

There have been more than 7,700 confirmed cases in China, including 170 deaths as of Thursday. Wuhan has implemented a complete travel ban on people entering or leaving the city.

As of Wednesday, the CDC had confirmed five U.S. cases of the coronavirus and that all five patients had recently traveled from Wuhan. The CDC had investigated 165 people for possible infection through Wednesday, with five testing positive and 68 testing negative. The other cases are currently pending.

At least 36 states, including Pennsylvania, had possible cases, and the CDC and state health officials are working closely together to identify more potential cases.

The U.S. is now screening passengers at 20 airports, including Philadelphia International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. 

The state’s Department of Health website has more information on the hotline.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus New Jersey CDC South Jersey China Phil Murphy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved