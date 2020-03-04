New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy undergoes successful surgery to remove kidney tumor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy successfully underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his left kidney Wednesday at a New York City hospital.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced the news in a statement, adding that Murphy was resting in the hospital.

Murphy, 62, is expected to remain at the hospital for a several days before returning home to Middletown, N.J. to recover. Oliver is serving as the state’s acting governor in his absence.



Doctors will determine whether his three-centimeter tumor is malignant. There's a 90% chance that it is, Murphy told NJ Advance Media last month. Murphy also said that he doesn’t expect to undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment, adding that his doctors are “optimistic” the tumor would not return.

Murphy will undergo two more CAT scans over the next year to check on his progress. He'll have another one five years from now.



Murphy revealed last month that he needed the surgery.



“Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early.”

