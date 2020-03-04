More News:

March 04, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy undergoes successful surgery to remove kidney tumor

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Politicians Phil Murphy
Phil Murphy Kidney Tumor Surgery Jason Mendez/SIPA USA

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy successfully underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his left kidney on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy successfully underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his left kidney Wednesday at a New York City hospital.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced the news in a statement, adding that Murphy was resting in the hospital. 

Murphy, 62, is expected to remain at the hospital for a several days before returning home to Middletown, N.J. to recover. Oliver is serving as the state’s acting governor in his absence. 

RELATED STORYGov. Murphy promises no NJ Transit fare hikes in upcoming fiscal year

Doctors will determine whether his three-centimeter tumor is malignant. There's a 90% chance that it is, Murphy told NJ Advance Media last month. Murphy also said that he doesn’t expect to undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment, adding that his doctors are “optimistic” the tumor would not return.

Murphy will undergo two more CAT scans over the next year to check on his progress. He'll have another one five years from now.

Murphy revealed last month that he needed the surgery.

“Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early.”

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politicians Phil Murphy New Jersey Tumors Procedures Surgery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers have an Al Horford problem
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Emergencies

What caused Philly to smell like gas on Monday? Officials continue to investigate
PES Refinery

Adult Health

The effects of psoriasis can be more than skin deep
The effects of psoriasis are more than skin deep: Here's what you need to know

Eagles

Would the Eagles really consider trading Andre Dillard just to get rid of Alshon Jeffery?
176_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Andre_Dillard_KateFrese.jpg

TV

John Oliver has beef with the Phillie Phanatic's redesign and newly-shaped snout
John Oliver Phanatic Phillies

Arts & Culture

Jasper Johns exhibition to be split between Philadelphia and New York
Jasper Johns exhibit at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved