2021 N.J. Hall of Fame nominees include Rocker Patti Smith, director Brian DePalma, former Eagles QB Ron Jaworksi

The New Jersey Hall of Fame revealed their 2021 list of nominees on earlier this week.

Among the recognizable names are on the list are Punk icon Patti Smith, pop music group The Jonas Brothers, "Scarface" director Brian DePalma, author Junot Díaz, journalist Gay Talese and former NFL players Ron Jaworski, Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor. Public figures, like Alexander Hamilton, Dorothea Lange, Alfred Stieglitz are among those nominated posthumously.

The public can visit the New Jersey Hall of Fame's website to learn about the nominees and cast votes now through May 31.

Nominees typically were born in New Jersey or spent time living in the state. The 50 nominees include 34 men and 18 women. Those chosen by the public will be announced in June.

The individual receiving the most votes from the public in each category will automatically be add to the state hall of fame. The Hall of Fame's board will deliberate to determine anyone else who should be inducted, as well.

The class of 2021 inductees will be announced in June. Then in October, new members will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame during a ceremony that will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.