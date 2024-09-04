A New Jersey house for sale includes 4 bedrooms, a pool — and 3 alpacas

The owner of a former alpaca farm in Egg Harbor Township is selling her 30-acre property and offering to include three of the animals as part of the package. The Southern-style plantation home neighbors a large Atlantic County park that has equestrian, quad and hiking trails.

The nearly 30-acre property at 1148 Somers Point Road, about 14 miles outside Ocean City, formerly operated for six years as Winding Creek Alpaca Farm. The owner, Sheri von Fischer, used to breed and sell alpacas there and at another farm she once ran in Southampton, Burlington County.

MORE: Tabletop gaming store Runehammer will bring sci-fi and fantasy to Frankford Avenue

The $1.5 million listing centers on a four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with a wraparound porch. The property also contains a swimming pool and a barn. The 3,200-square-foot house originally was built as part of a horse farm in front of the Riverbend County Park, which covers 1,300 acres.

"It's very attractive to equestrian enthusiasts by way of riding," said Meredith Exum, the real estate agent for the property. "I don't think that you would find another property that offers this space to ride horses and hike."

Although the alpaca farm is now closed, the owner still cares for five of the animals on the property. Three brothers, each between four and five years old, are available to interested buyers. Two others are older rescues that the owner plans to keep.

"They typically live to be about 20 years old," Exum said. "They're actually less expensive to care for than a dog. They're very low maintenance and friendly animals. They don't really even have a defense mechanism. They come right up to the fence. They want to be pet. They want to socialize. They're not skittish."

Provided Image/Meredith Exum Three alpaca brothers may be part of the sale of the home in Egg Harbor Township.

Provided Image/Meredith Exum The barn on the property can be used for alpaca, horses or other farm animals.



Alpacas are part of the camel family and roamed the plains of North America until they became extinct in this part of the world about 3 million years ago. The long-necked mammals thrived in South America and were domesticated by the people living by the Andes Mountains several thousand years ago. Adult alpacas typically stand up to 40 inches tall at the shoulders and can weigh up to 200 pounds. Alpacas are closely related to llamas and vicuñas, all of which differ from their camel relatives in that they don't have humps.

In the 1980s, alpacas became popular to breed in the United States after import restrictions were lifted for a period, allowing them to be brought to farms and zoos. The species is known for its fine, light weight, hypoallergenic fleece that's used to make a variety of garments. Winding Creek Alpaca Farm used to have a shop that sold alpaca hats and scarves.

Provided Image/Meredith Exum The property at 1148 Somers Point Road contains an in-ground pool that overlooks a barn.

Provided Image/Meredith Exum The four-bedroom home on the property covers about 3,200 square feet.

Provided Image/Meredith Exum An aerial view shows the property and a portion of the nearly 1,300-acre River Bend County Park.



The property in Egg Harbor Township includes a nine-stall barn and pasture where the alpacas play and graze. Exum said the barn also is suitable for horses. The current owner used the farm to host weddings and other events.

Exum has been showing the property to potential buyers and said some of them are interested in the idea of welcoming the alpacas into their families. But if buyers don't want to take on the responsibility, the owner has options to find a new home for the animals.

"She's very connected with a couple other alpaca farmers in the area who have already voiced interest, and she's already connected with them just to be proactive," Exum said.