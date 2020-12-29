More Health:

December 29, 2020

New U.S. dietary guidelines may alter a memorable first birthday tradition

The recommendations advise no cake for children under age 2

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Children's Health
Toddlers Cake Guidelines Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

New U.S. dietary guidelines recommend children younger than age two no longer be given any foods with added sugar, including cake and candy.

One of the most photographed moments at a child's first birthday party is the little cherub face covered in cake and icing. 

This may change now that new U.S. dietary guidelines recommend children do not eat cake or candy until they turn two years old. 

The dietary guidelines are revised by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services every five years. The latest edition's biggest changes apply to the youngest Americans.

The recommendations now suggest that infants are breastfed for at least six months and that children younger than two are not given foods with added sugar, including cake and candy.

After age two, both sugar and saturated fats should each be limited to less than 10% of the child's daily calories, the guidelines say. Sodium intake should be less than 2,300 milligrams — even for children younger than age 14.

The guidelines also emphasize that even healthy Americans can benefit from healthier dietary patterns, noting healthy eating is vital for all stages of life — from infancy to older adulthood.

The core elements of a healthy dietary pattern include vegetables, fruits, grain, dairy and protein foods, including lean meats, poultry, seafood, nuts and certain oils. Half of the grain consumed should be whole grain. 

The recommendations for alcohol intake have remained the same — no more than two drinks a day for men and one a day for women — despite an advisory committee suggesting in July that men and women would benefit from drinking no more than one alcoholic beverage per day. The committee also advocated for a lower percentage — 6% — of added sugar consumption after age two.

The government uses these dietary guidelines to set standards for school lunches and other programs.

"Using the new edition of the Dietary Guidelines, we hope Americans can find ways to 'Start Simple' and incorporate modest changes each day that push Americans closer to meeting the recommendations," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and HHS Secretary Alex M. Azar II wrote in a statement.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Children's Health Philadelphia Sodium Toddlers Sugar Infants Fats

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Memes

Behind the 'Northeast Philly dude' painting that inspired the memes
Northeast Philly Carthusian

Eagles

What they're saying: What if the Eagles give Doug Pederson more power instead of firing him?
Lurie-Pederson_090920_usat

Senior Health

103-year-old woman first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in N.J. nursing homes
NJ nursing home vaccines

Investigations

Man charged after missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in Butler Township
Erica Schultz Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary, Week 17: Eagles are dead
122920DougPedersonHowieRoseman

Holiday

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offering New Year's Eve ice skating
New Year's Eve ice skating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved