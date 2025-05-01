NFC East 2025 draft grades: Giants edition

The New York Giants have the worst record in the NFL since 2017, and therefore have become accustomed to selecting early in the draft. For the sixth time in eight drafts, the Giants' original first-round pick was a top-six pick.

• 2025: 3

• 2024: 6

• 2023: 25

• 2022: 5

• 2021: 11

• 2020: 4

• 2019: 6

• 2018: 2

So, you know, nothing new this year. Let's look at what the Giants did on draft weekend and grade their picks.

• Round 1, Pick 3: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State: The Giants made the obvious choice to select one of the top two prospects in this draft in Carter, rather than wildly reach for a quarterback unworthy of the No. 3 overall pick.

Carter mainly played off-ball linebacker for Penn State his first two seasons, but he moved to the edge in 2024. On a side note, it has always fascinated me how PSU didn't do that with Micah Parsons, but whatever.

Carter proved to be an elite edge rusher, racking up 68 tackles (an FBS-leading 24 for loss), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four batted passes. And because of his off-ball linebacker background, Carter was comfortable dropping into coverage and showing off his impressive versatility.

Unlike most of the rest of their roster, the Giants didn't have a glaring need on the edge, as Joe Schoen has already spent heavy draft and financial resources on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. In that sense, the addition of Carter isn't perfectly clean.

Because Carter, Thibodeaux, and Burns are all smaller edges in the ballpark of around 250 pounds, it could be difficult getting all three players on the field at the same time on non-obvious passing downs, unless they intend on having Carter play some off-ball linebacker. It will be interesting to see if the Giants try to trade Thibodeaux for future draft capital.

But ultimately, in a case where you have an elite prospect at an important position and then a big dropoff thereafter, you just take the elite prospect. No-brainer pick.

• Round 1, Pick 25: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: Sometime around pick 20, reports started trickling in of the Giants trying to trade back into the first round for a quarterback, and they eventually found a partner in the Houston Texans. The trade details:

Giants got Texans got Pick 25 Pick 34 Pick 99 Third-round pick in 2026



That was a reasonable price to pay to move to that spot, in my opinion. The question is whether Dart was worthy of a first-round pick, and if the Giants chose the right guy.

Interestingly, during the Combine, Daniel Jeremiah comped Dart to Jalen Hurts.

"The comparison that I had — and it may have taken some people off-guard — but I talked about Jalen Hurts," Jeremiah said, "just in terms of the build, how the ball comes out of their hand, guys that got better each and every year in college. I know that Jalen Hurts ran the ball more, but Jaxson Dart was successful running the ball in the SEC. He is very athletic."

As it turns out, Dart said that he patterns his game after Hurts. Dart does not have Hurts' athleticism. To be determined if he has Hurts' mindset. He most certainly does not have Hurts' supporting cast.

Another comp that was made to Dart was Brock Purdy, by Lance Zierlein of NFL Network.

"Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it," Zierlein said.

Highlights:

In other words, Dart is being compared to a pair of overachievers who were drafted in the second and seventh rounds, both of whom have way better supporting casts with their teams than Dart will have in New York, at least initially.

I certainly understand why the Giants made this trade and pick. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are squarely on the hot seat, and with their first two picks in this draft they get to have their cake and eat it, too, so to speak. They made the correct pick at No. 3 overall by taking Carter, but then make the job-saving Hail Mary trade up into the first round to select Dart. Down the line they can try to sell ownership on the idea that Dart is progressing well and his momentum should not be disrupted while Russell Wilson starts in the interim.

• Round 3, Pick 65: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo: Alexander has a nice blend of length and athleticism, and he's thought of as a plus run defender. You can see in his highlight reel why people like him:

However, Alexander is simultaneously a project (only two years as a starter) and he turns 25 in August, which isn't an ideal combo. He also didn't have great production, with just nine sacks in five seasons in the MAC. He got picked about where he was expected to go.

• Round 4, Pick 105: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State: Skattebo had a monster season in 2024, rushing 293 times for 1,711 yards (5.8 YPC) and 21 TDs, while adding 45 catches for 605 yards (13.4 YPC) and three TDs. He finished second in the nation in yards from scrimmage, only behind Boise's superstar RB Ashton Jeanty. Beyond his usage as a pure power runner, Skattebo has receiving chops, and he's physical in pass protection. He is also a special teams contributor as a gunner and on kick coverage. He even punted 8 times for ASU in 2023 (42.3 avg!). He gives me Taysom Hill vibes, minus the quarterback background.



Fun highlight reel:

There's no question that Skattebo was an outstanding college running back. However, because he is slow (he reportedly ran a 4.65 at a private workout for scouts), the question is whether his game will translate to the next level. NFL players tackle better than they do in the Big 12. I wouldn't expect him to bounce off of defenders in the NFL the way he did so consistently in college, and in the highlight reel above. This pick was largely hailed as a steal. Meh. He went about where he should have, in my opinion.

I do think that Skattebo has a floor as a role player, especially if he were to play for a creative play designer.

Also, it's a pretty safe bet that every Giants fan that owns a Tommy Cutlets jersey will soon also own a Skattebo jersey.

• Round 5, Pick 154: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue: Mbow played RG in 2022, and RT in 2023 and 2024. He's 6'4, with very short 32" arms, so, spoiler, he ain't playing tackle in the NFL. Mbow is smart, athletic, and chippy. Highlight reel here:



Mbow can immediately compete for the starting RG job with 35-year-old Greg Van Roten.

I thought this was one of the best value picks in the NFC East.

• Round 7, Pick 219: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska: Fidone had weak production in college (36-373-0 in 2024), but he has good length (6'5 with 34" arms), and good athletic testing measurables. He makes sense as a seventh-round flier.

• Round 7, Pick 246: Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State: I won't pretend to have watched Black play, but he reportedly ran a 4.35 and vertical jumped 39 inches at Oklahoma State's pro day, so, sure, go get him with one of the last picks of the draft.



Overview

Hey, the Giants had a pretty good draft! They got a top-2 prospect in Carter, while the selections of Alexander, Skattebo, and Mbow ranged from reasonable-to-good values, while also fitting needs. I also liked the two athletic upside plays in Fidone and Black in the seventh round.

Really the only player who was "overdrafted" was Dart, and yet, I'm fine with what they did there. Even if Dart eventually flames out in spectacular fashion, he at least buys some short-term hope from the fan base, for now, and there's some value in that for a team that, again, as noted above, has the worst record in the NFL since 2017. And if Dart ultimately turns out to be a good starter, then the cost to go get him will seem like peanuts.

Grade: A-

National view

The national folks also liked the Giants' draft.

