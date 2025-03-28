NFC East 2025 free agency grades: Philadelphia Eagles edition

Now that we're more than a few weeks into NFL free agency and the action around the league has stalled out, let's grade each of the NFC East teams' free agency periods. We'll finish out the series with the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

FREE AGENCY GRADES

Players lost

• iDL Milton Williams: Williams was an uber-athletic prospect coming out of Louisiana Tech who has been a good player for the Eagles the last four years, especially relative to his draft position in the third round in 2021. He is also still only 25 years of age.

He had his best statistical season as a pass rusher in 2024, with five sacks and 10 QB hits. He added two sacks (one of which was a strip sack) in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, which only helped his earning power in free agency.

Williams scored a four-year deal worth $104 million (!) from the Patriots. I went through the Eagles' depth chart, and in my opinion, Williams was the Eagles' 15th most important player last season. The fact that he got a $26 million per year deal underscores how absurdly loaded the Eagles were last season. Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo will have to step into bigger roles in 2025, and there's a good bet the Eagles address the interior of their line in the draft.

• EDGE Josh Sweat: Sweat was an Eagles fourth-round pick in 2018 who had 43 sacks and 7 forced fumbles in his seven seasons in Philadelphia. In 2024, Sweat had 8 sacks while playing roughly 40 snaps per game. He saved his best game of the season for the Super Bowl, when he would've been a perfectly fine choice for MVP honors if they hadn't gone to Jalen Hurts. He was all over Patrick Mahomes all night, finishing with 2.5 sacks. He also bull rushed Joe Thuney back into Mahomes' lap, causing an off target throw that was picked off by Zack Baun.

The previous offseason the Eagles put Sweat on the trade block before eventually getting him to take a pay cut. As such, it always felt like he was going to going to leave in free agency. Like Williams, Sweat did well, earning a four-year deal worth $76.4 million from the Cardinals.

The Eagles have a pair of athletic, young edge rushers in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, and they also added Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche in free agency.

• CB Darius Slay: The Eagles released Slay, and he subsequently signed with the Steelers. Slay's tenure in Philadelphia lasted five seasons, three of which resulted in Pro Bowl nods. During his time with the Eagles, he had nine regular season INTs, two of which he returned for TDs, as well as a pair of fumble returns for TDs.

He saved some of his best play for the Eagles' Super Bowl playoff run following the 2024 season, when he had 14 tackles, a league-leading 5 pass breakups, and an INT in the Wild Card Round against the Packers.

Slay's departure will result in a dead money hit of $22,706,449. Because Slay was released with a June 1 designation, the Eagles will spread that cap hit over two seasons — $9,441,483 in 2025, and $13,264,966 in 2026.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean proved with their rookie seasons that they will be long-term starters for the Eagles. The next corners up in 2024 were Isaiah Rodgers, who signed with the Vikings as a free agent, and Kelee Ringo, who will be entering his third NFL season in 2025 but is still only 22 years of age. Ringo is the top in-house candidate to start at CB3 for the Eagles, playing on the outside.

• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: The Eagles traded CJGJ and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans for OL Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Was this an even trade? God no. Gardner-Johnson is a good starter, while Green has been an injury-prone first-round bust who has not played well when he has been on the field, and only has one year left on his rookie contract. The Texans and their fans should be thrilled with this trade.

The primary motivation for this move from the Eagles' perspective was to clear cash obligations so they have more flexibility to re-sign players like Cam Jurgens, and down the road guys like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean.

CJGJ is gone partly because the Eagles have drafted extraordinarily well in recent years. They're prioritizing their young great players at premium positions over their good veterans at positions they deem less important. This was not a popular move, as CJGJ had become a fan favorite.

• EDGE Brandon Graham: On the field, Graham was one of the best edge defenders in the NFL against the run, and his impact as a pass rusher eclipsed what the stat sheet may have shown. Off the field, he was a culture setter, constantly emitting positivity and brokering peace.



• RG Mekhi Becton: Becton was a bust with the Jets, but he rejuvenated his career in Philly. He was a bully in the run game, which wasn't surprising, but he was also effective in pass protection and he continued to improve on the interior as the season progressed. Certainly, the Eagles would have liked to have retained Becton, but they are already paying big money to Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, and coming soon, Cam Jurgens. Becton signed with the Chargers.

• QB Kenny Pickett: Pickett was the Eagles' QB2 for the entirety of the 2024 season, mainly because he has experience starting in the NFL, even if it felt pretty clear that QB3 Tanner McKee is the better player. Pickett entered one game in relief of an injured Jalen Hurts, a loss to the Commanders, and he started one game, a win over the Cowboys during which he was knocked out with a ribs injury. Pickett will get a chance to start in Cleveland and McKee will step into the QB2 role behind Hurts.



• CB Isaiah Rodgers: In June of 2023, Rodgers was suspended for the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's policy on gambling, and was subsequently released by the Colts for no good reason. In a pure stash move, the Eagles signed Rodgers that August. He was reinstated by the NFL in April of 2024, and looked good during Eagles spring practices.

He was beaten out for a starting job in training camp by Quinyon Mitchell, but really only because Mitchell was just really good. Otherwise, Rodgers perhaps could have been a capable CB2. He was the team's primary backup at outside corner in 2024, appearing in 15 games (three starts), and playing 420 snaps in the regular defense (328 in the regular season, 92 in the playoffs). He finished with 26 tackles, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups. He was also forced into action in the playoffs after Mitchell got hurt against the Rams. In four playoff games, he had six tackles, a fumble recovery that he returned 40 yards, and three pass breakups.

He signed with the Vikings.

• LB Oren Burks: During the regular season, Burks had 41 tackles, 25 of which came in a pair of starts to close the season against the Cowboys and Giants. After Nakobe Dean went down with patellar tendon tear in the Wild Card Round against the Packers, Burks entered the starting lineup and the Eagles' defense didn't miss a beat. In four playoff games (three starts), Burks had 25 tackles, a sack, and two huge forced fumbles — one on the opening kickoff against the Packers, and one on a Peanut Punch against the Commanders. He signed with the Bengals.

• RB Kenny Gainwell: Gainwell signed with the Steelers. In Philly he served as the primary backup to Miles Sanders (2021-2022), D'Andre Swift (2023), and Saquon Barkley (2024). He didn't make egregious mistakes, but he also wasn't much of a big play threat. He was a solid No. 2, and he'll make way for second-year pro Will Shipley.

• CB/S Avonte Maddox: Maddox was a good slot corner for the Eagles the first four or five years of his Eagles career, when healthy, but he had durability issues.

• OT Fred Johnson: Johnson has served as the Eagles' swing tackle the last two seasons, and he started six games in 2024.

• WR Parris Campbell: Campbell blazed a 4.31 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine, but for such a fast player he has had an oddly low 9.1 yards per catch average over his career. Over the last two seasons, he had an almost impossibly low 5.2 yards per catch on 26 receptions. He signed with the Cowboys.

• S James Bradberry: Bradberry made the 53-man roster after switching to safety, but shortly thereafter he tore an Achilles. The Eagles released him with a June 1 designation.

• iOL Nick Gates: With Brandon Graham returning from IR prior to the Super Bowl, the Eagles placed Gates on IR and then released him after the parade.

Players retained

• LB Zack Baun: The Eagles made Baun a priority, as he is back in Philly on a three-year deal worth $51 million.

• RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley still had two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Eagles last offseason, but the team rewarded him with a more lucrative deal after he had one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history.

• RT Lane Johnson: Johnson was previously signed through the 2026 season. He is now signed through 2027.

Players gained

• EDGE Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari had a frustrating first four seasons with the Giants while battling injuries, but he has been productive when he has been on the field and he's still only 24 years old.

• EDGE Josh Uche: Uche was a Patriots second-round pick in 2020. He had one great season in 2022, when he racked up 11.5 sacks, but has otherwise had disappointing production.

• OG Kenyon Green: As noted above, Green came to Philly in the CJGJ trade. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft. He struggled as a rookie, and missed the entire 2023 season with a torn labrum. A shoulder injury caused him to miss five games in 2024, and he was also benched at one point, only getting his job back because his replacement got hurt.



Green has talent, but for whatever reason it just just did not work out in Houston. Obviously, the Eagles see something in him, and they'll let Jeff Stoutland get to work on trying to kick-start his career like he helped Becton do last year.

• CB Adoree' Jackson: Jackson is an experienced eight-year vet who can give Kelee Ringo competition for the CB3 job.

• OT Kendall Lamm: Lamm is a 32, but he has experience playing LT and RT, and will compete to be the Eagles' swing tackle in 2025.

• OL Matt Pryor: Pryor was an Eagles sixth-round pick in 2018, who played three years in Philly before being traded to the Colts. He played two seasons in Indy, one in San Francisco, and one in Chicago, where he started 15 games in 2024. Pryor has four-position versatility and will compete for a roster spot.



• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is one of the biggest running backs in the NFL at 6'0, 247, but he missed the entire 2024 season with a neck injury.

• QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: As noted above, the Eagles acquired Thompson-Robinson in the Pickett trade. He was Cleveland's QB3 last season behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. He has five career starts (1-4), and has thrown 1 TD vs. 10 INTs. He does have some intriguing traits, notably his ability to make plays with his legs, but in Philly he'll compete to be the QB3, possibly with another QB acquisition.



• TE Kylen Granson: Granson is a short, athletic tight end who contributes on special teams and has played some fullback.

• TE Harrison Bryant: Bryant was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2020 who has appeared in 78 games, with 33 starts. He has been a TE2 or TE3 his entire career, playing behind David Njoku and Austin Hooper in Cleveland, as well as Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer in Las Vegas. Bryant is tall and light, with unimpressive athletic testing measurables.

• EDGE Patrick Johnson: Johnson made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster out of camp last year, but was waived soon after and claimed by the Giants. He missed out on the Super Bowl run, but is back.

• RB/RS Avery Williams: Williams was a cornerback who converted to running back, but is really just more of a return specialist.

• LS Charley Hughlett: The Rick Lovato era is over in Philly.

The tale of the tape

Analysis/Grade

The very obvious takeaway from the Eagles' 2025 free agency was that they lost a lot of players (duh), and only retained one of their pending unrestricted free agents. That was, of course, Zack Baun, who the Eagles made a priority.

Here's a visual of the Eagles' depth chart for the Super Bowl, with departing players bolded in red:

Offense 1 2 3 QB Jalen Hurts Kenny Pickett Tanner McKee RB Saquon Barkley Kenny Gainwell Will Shipley WR A.J. Brown Johnny Wilson

WR DeVonta Smith Parris Campbell

WR Jahan Dotson Ainias Smith

TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra E.J. Jenkins LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson

LG Landon Dickerson Trevor Keegan

C Cam Jurgens Brett Toth

RG Mekhi Becton Tyler Steen

RT Lane Johnson Darian Kinnard



Defense 1 2 3 EDGE Nolan Smith Brandon Graham Bryce Huff DT Jalen Carter Thomas Booker

NT Jordan Davis



DT Milton Williams Moro Ojomo

EDGE Josh Sweat Jalyx Hunt

LB Zack Baun Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.



LB Oren Burks



CB Darius Slay Kelee Ringo

S Reed Blankenship Sydney Brown S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Tristin McCollum Lewis Cine CB Quinyon Mitchell Isaiah Rodgers Eli Ricks SCB Cooper DeJean Avonte Maddox

