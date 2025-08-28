More Sports:

August 28, 2025

NFC East blockbuster: Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to the Packers

Micah Parsons is no longer in the NFC East after a sudden trade that will shift the makeup of the conference.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031725MicahParsons Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Former Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and iDL Kenny Clark.

Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, as he already has 52.5 sacks, four Pro Bowls, and three All-Pro nods (two first-team, one second-team) in his first four NFL seasons. 

All offseason, it was expected that Parsons would become the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, and he now has an agreement in place that makes him just that, with the Packers, for $188 million over four years ($47 million per year). Contract negotiations between Parsons and the Cowboys were reportedly nonexistent after owner Jerry Jones had a meeting during the spring with Parsons to discuss a new deal. Parsons' agent was not in attendance, and Jones publicly stood firmly on the notion that Parsons should honor whatever was discussed in that meeting.

Parsons would eventually demand a trade, and surprisingly to many, he got his wish.

The return for Parsons is underwhelming, to put it kindly. Clark will turn 30 during the season, and it's hard to imagine that the first-round picks from the Packers will be very high in the draft order.

The Eagles will host the Cowboys Week 1 in Philadelphia next Thursday. Obviously, they will not have to worry about game-planning for their former best player. 

