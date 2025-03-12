NFL free agency: Day 2 NFC East recap

Day 2 of NFL free agency is in the books, and there's a lot of news to get to within the NFC East. We'll go in order of each teams' finish last season.

For the three other NFC East teams, we'll list their additions first, but it makes sense to start with the Eagles' losses since they haven't signed anyone yet.

Notable players lost

• S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: The Eagles traded CJGJ and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans for OL Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Was this an even trade? God no. Gardner-Johnson is a good starter, while Green has been an injury-prone first-round bust who has not played well when he has been on the field, and only has one year left on his rookie contract. The Texans and their fans should be thrilled with this move.

The primary motivation for this move from the Eagles' perspective was to clear cash obligations so they have more flexibility to re-sign players like Cam Jurgens, and down the road guys like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean. And just to be clear, they're very likely not done. Dallas Goedert is probably next.

In a strange twist, CJGJ is gone because the Eagles have drafted extraordinarily well in recent years. They're prioritizing their young great players over their good veterans. And yes, I understand that this is not a satisfying explanation for a very unpopular move, but in league with cap constraints it's the type of hard decision that teams sometimes have to make.

Gardner-Johnson more or less confirmed that the Eagles communicated that reasoning for trading him:

The Eagles were at least able to move up a bit on Day 3 of the 2026 draft, and take a flier on a talented-but-disappointing former high pick in Green.

• RB Kenny Gainwell: Gainwell reportedly will sign with the Steelers. In Philly, he served as the primary backup to Miles Sanders (2021-2022), D'Andre Swift (2023), and Saquon Barkley (2024). He didn't make egregious mistakes, but he also wasn't much of a big play threat. He was a solid No. 2, and he'll make way for second-year pro Will Shipley.



Notable players gained/retained

: See above.

Notable players gained/retained

• S Will Harris: Harris is a versatile safety / slot corner / dime linebacker who is a logical replacement for Jeremy Chinn, who agreed to terms with the Raiders on Monday.

• RB Jeremy McNichols: McNichols had 51 carries for 261 yards (4.7 YPC) and 4 TDs in 2024, while added 28 catches for 240 yards and a TD. He fumbled in the NFC Championship Game on a kickoff return against the Eagles. He re-signed.



Notable players lost

• DT Jonathan Allen: The Commanders had cut their long-time interior D-line stalwart days ago. Allen signed with the Vikings on a three-year deal worth $60 million. Personally, I'd rather have Allen than Javon Kinlaw.

• OT Cornelius Lucas: Lucas played both tackle spots for the Commanders in 2024, and he has been their swing tackle for years. After trading for Laremy Tunsil and still employing tackles Brandon Coleman and Andrew Wylie, the Commanders probably viewed Lucas as expendable.



Notable players gained/retained

• WR/RS KaVontae Turpin: Turpin is probably the best return specialist in the NFL, and he is emerging as a legitimate weapon as a wide receiver as well. He signed a three-year deal worth $18 million. That's a bargain, in my opinion.



• EDGE Payton Turner: Turner was a first-round bust for the Saints. In his first three seasons, he played in just 15 games, logging just 339 defensive snaps. However, in 2024 he mostly stayed healthy and contributed as a rotational edge defender, registering 21 tackles, 2 sacks (both of which were strip sacks), and 4 batted passes in 335 snaps. He also played 231 special teams snaps. I haven't seen any financials on this signing, which usually means he was cheap. I like this move as an upside play.

• P Bryan Anger: Anger will return for his fifth season as the Cowboys' punter. He finished middle of the pack in punter EPA in 2024.



• DT Solomon Thomas: The Cowboys desperately need more defensive line depth. Thomas was a bust as the No. 3 overall pick of the 2017 draft, but he has at least managed to stick in the league for 8+ seasons. He had 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Jets in 2024.



Notable players lost

None.

Notable players gained/retained

• S Jevon Holland: Holland signed with the Giants on a three-year deal worth $45 million (1.25 Barkleys). Over his four-year career in Miami, Holland had 301 tackles, 5 sacks, 25 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles, and 5 INTs. The Giants decided to pay bigtime money to a safety a year after deciding not to pay Xavier McKinney, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2024 in Green Bay.

Notable players lost

• S Jason Pinnock: With Holland in, Pinnock is out. Pinnock had 85 tackles, 3 sacks, 0 INTs for the Giants in 2024. He signed with the 49ers.



