NFL free agency: Days 5-7 NFC East recap

After each of the first four days of NFL free agency, we recapped all the gains and losses of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, and of course, the Philadelphia Eagles.

After stalling a bit over the weekend, the action has picked back up. We'll review each team's most recent moves in the order of their finish last season.

• Day 1: Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, retained K Dustin Hopkins, and had previously franchise tagged OG Brandon Scherff. Lost CB Ronald Darby and LB Kevin Pierre Louis.

• Day 2: Signed CB William Jackson III.



• Day 3: Signed WR Curtis Samuel, re-signed RB Lamar Miller.



• Day 4: Signed LB David Mayo and C Tyler Lersen.

Football Team notable players gained/retained on Days 5-7

None.

Football Team notable players lost on Days 5-7

None.

• Day 1: Signed RB Devontae Booker, and had previously franchise tagged DE Leonard Williams. Lost DT Dalvin Tomlinson.



• Day 2: Extended DE Leonard Williams, signed WR John Ross.



• Day 3: Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.



• Day 4: Signed QB Mike Glennon, TE Kyle Rudolph, and LB Reggie Ragland.

Giants notable players gained/retained on Days 5-7

• Signed WR Kenny Golladay: The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year deal worth $72 million, and $40 million guaranteed. That now ties him with the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and the Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. as the sixth-highest paid wide receiver (based on AAV) in the NFL. Golladay is certainly a good starting receiver, but that is elite receiver type of money.



Golladay's career numbers:

Kenny Golladay Rec Yards YPC TD 2017 (11 games) 28 477 17.0 3 2018 (15 games) 70 1,063 15.2 5 2019 (16 games) 65 1,190 18.3 11 2020 (5 games) 20 338 16.9 2 TOTAL 183 3,068 16.8 21



As you can see, Golladay is a consistent down the field playmaker, based on his career yards per catch average of 16.8. He also led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2019, with 11. He missed 11 games in 2020 with hamstring and hip injuries, but should be fine going forward.

Golladay is a bigger receiver, at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds, and while he doesn't get a ton of separation, he is a contested catch machine. Some of the grabs in the following highlight reel display Golladay's impressive hands and body control.





There's no question that that Golladay will improve the Giants' offense. However, the above video isn't just a Kenny Golladay highlight reel. It's also a Matthew Stafford highlight reel. Most of those throws are not only outstanding, but they also require the willingness to "throw open" a covered receiver. Stafford could do that. Can Daniel Jones?

The Giants are set at the skill positions. When the Giants are in 11 personnel, it will be Golladay, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepard, with Evan Engram at TE and, of course, Saquon Barkley at RB. When they run two tight end sets, Kyle Rudolph will come in off the bench. It's a formidable group. The big question offensively with the Giants, however, as always, is whether their lack of a competent offensive line will ultimately doom them.

• Signed CB Adoree' Jackson: Jackson was scheduled to meet with the Eagles on Monday night, but that got canceled because the Giants paid him... holy crap... what?!?



• Signed CB Adoree' Jackson: Jackson was scheduled to meet with the Eagles on Monday night, but that got canceled because the Giants paid him... holy crap... what?!?

Good Lord, that is a ridiculous overpay. A week ago, the Titans cut Jackson because they didn't want to pay him $10.2 million for one year on his fifth year option. The Giants will instead pay Jackson significantly more, and for a longer period of time. Had they simply thrown the Titans a seventh round pick before Tennessee cut him, the Giants could have had him on a less expensive deal with a shorter commitment.