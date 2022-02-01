Will Carson Wentz be on the move again? Sportsbooks think so, Colts hope so

Yes, we know what you must be thinking: Why does Philly keep writing about and obsessing over Carson Wentz?

After all, he is someone else's problem now. His contract is completely off the Eagles books for the 2022 season and as was seen in his epic collapse down the stretch with the Colts this season, Philly clearly won the trade.

But it's just too remarkable a melodrama to simply end it there. The guy who was a knee injury in Week 13 away from being 2017 NFL MVP and who has a Super Bowl ring (that he probably never wears) in his jewelry box just continues to fall out of favor amongst an NFL that one projected him as a future franchise QB.

Interestingly, after failing to win a layup game against the Jaguars in Week 18 to clinch a playoff berth, it seems more and more likely that Wentz may be on the move again, another huge cap hit be damned.

With Tom Brady retiring officially Tuesday morning, odds for the Buccaneers' next quarterback started floating around. And wouldn't you know it, Wentz is the second most likely QB for them next season.

Buccaneers next QB, via sportsbetting.ag

QB Odds Jimmy Garoppolo +400 Carson Wentz +450 Aaron Rodgers +650 Kyle Trask +650 Teddy Bridgewater +750 Derek Carr +900





Ignoring for a second how awful the Buccaneers might be next season with most of those men as the starting quarterback, one has to wonder just why he is connected to the Bucs in this way.



For sure, it has something to do with how he's been a punching bag since the season ended in Indianapolis. Here's a sampling of what they're saying about Carson Wentz right now:

Wake up call?

Remember the divisional games and how incredible they were, with all four coming down to the last play and with quarterbacks starring? Interestingly, like the rest of us, Colts owner Jim Irsay was watching longingly, perhaps reflecting on his decision to trade a first- and third-round pick for Wentz, who folded under pressure. Was this tweet meant as foreshadowing? Or simply a playful joust at a quarterback he hopes succeeds next season?

He followed with another late-night tweet:

Is Wentz on the hot seat? Stay tuned.

Brady's replacement?

Bill Barnwell | ESPN

We mentioned that sportsbooks think Wentz could be headed to Tampa. But does it make sense? The quarterback who missed out on the chance to face Brady in Super Bowl LII could be his successor — but that's only if the two teams can find a way to make a deal work. Spoiler alert, the Bucs will probably not meet Indy's price:

Would the Colts be willing to trade Wentz away after one season at the helm and with no clear successor on their roster? That’s another question. In light of their disastrous collapse at the end of 2021, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard refused to commit to Wentz as his 2022 starter. The Colts dealt first- and third-round picks to the Eagles to acquire Wentz, and even given his end to the season, I suspect they would insist on getting a first-round pick back from the Buccaneers in any deal. The Bucs would also have to get creative to fit Wentz’s deal on their salary cap. He has just under $82 million over the next three seasons. The Bucs could be flexible if necessary, but would they have their own questions about investing in a player who would be on his third franchise in three seasons? Arians might want to push for a Wentz trade, but it wouldn’t be without risks. [ESPN]

Just let Reich cook

Gregg Doyel | Indy Star

We've heard from Doyel before. He's the Colts writer who has been on Wentz all season, calling him out for his refusal to get vaccinated among other things. And it seems he's big believer in the former Eagles Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Doyle believes Wentz is the problem, not the coaching staff, and that even giving Reich a quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo instead of Wentz would make for a better situation in Indy. Woof. Here's more:

They’re looking to replace Carson Wentz. After his late-season collapse cost them a spot in the playoffs, after everything that’s been said by coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard and tweeted by Irsay, that seems clear. Also clear: It won’t be easy to replace Wentz. Not with that fat contract. Not with that skimpy quarterback landscape. Not with so many teams competing for the same QB scraps. This is where I come in, with some good news. There will be people who scoff at this, but some people scoff at everything these days, even science. They’ll scoff at my math here, and because they can find a handful of people on Twitter and maybe even a mean-spirited demagogue on the radio to agree with them, they’ll think they’re right. Can’t cure stupid, so let’s not try. Let’s talk instead about the Colts’ biggest weapon in their quest for improved quarterback play in 2022. Let’s talk about Frank Reich. [indystar.com]

What's the alternative

Chris Shepard | Stampede Blue

In a popular Colts blog, Chris Shepard outlines some truths about Wentz, including that he is generally a good NFL quarterback who is sometimes bad. But when he is bad, boy, is he bad. But also, the team has no other desirable options to be signal caller. Which means Eagles fans will likely be facing him in Indianapolis next season.

We can argue over players like Jimmy Garoppolo but even if he were better (and I’m not convinced he is) Jimmy G isn’t coming to Indy and putting the team on his back when they need him the most. Jimmy G (and anyone like him) isn’t a clear upgrade. Would he play inside the offense better than Wentz? Probably. Will he be able to make the crazy plays that sometimes work out in Wentz’s favor? Probably not. Will either one of them make good decisions when the game is on the line? History tells us no. Oh, so you think Aaron Rodgers wants to come to Indy? You think his friendship with Pat McAfee will get him here? Yeah I’m sure Aaron Rodgers wants to spend the last few years of his career hoping, like the rest of us, that Parris Campbell can finally get healthy. The draft? Have you seen the guys available? A lot of people think Nevada’s Carson Strong is the best guy available in the draft. I saw Carson Strong in person this year. I would rather have Jacoby Brissett than Strong in 2022 if the goal is winning football games. Brissett isn’t better than Wentz, stop it. [stampedeblue.com]

The Eagles traded up to take Wentz second overall in 2016. He looked like the franchise. And then, under some adversity, demanded a trade and was sent away. But he won't soon be forgotten. And whether or not you're willing to admit it, there is a ton of interest in Philadelphia as to where he'll play next season. And if the Eagles will get a chance to beat him.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports