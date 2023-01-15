More Sports:

January 15, 2023

NFL Sunday wildcard round open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011523DanielJones Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports

Daniel, look out behind you!

The 2022-2023 NFL playoffs have begun, and Philadelphia Eagles fans can take in a stress-free weekend of football while they wait and see who their divisional round opponent will be next weekend.

The wildcard round of the playoffs kicked off on Saturday, with the San Francisco 49ers easily handling the Seattle Seahawks. In the nightcap, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars stormed back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. 

There are three games on the Sunday slate, the most important of which is the New York Giants against the Minnesota Vikings. If the Giants win, the Eagles will play them next weekend in the divisional round. If the Vikings win, the Eagles will play the winner of the Dallas Cowboys - Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup on Monday night. The remaining wildcard round schedule:

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

No. 7 seed Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 seed Bills (13-3)

Line: Bills -13.5

Sunday, 4:30 p.m., FOX

No. 6 seed Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 seed Vikings (13-4)

Line: Vikings -3

Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC

No. 6. seed Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 seed Bengals (12-4)

Line: Bengals -8.5

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Buccaneers (8-9)

Line: Cowboys -2.5

In case you missed our playoff rooting guide, you can find that here. If you're just kind of starting to pay attention to the NFL playoffs now that the Eagles have a chance of getting to the Super Bowl, Shamus Clancy has you covered here

Feel free to discuss the Sunday playoff games in the comment section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL open thread

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

With 76ers new stadium, is Philly's Chinatown destined for same fate as Washington, D.C. neighborhood?
philly chinatown.jpg

Sponsored

Seven things to consider before making an offer on your dream home
Limited - Anne Koons Simsbury

Health News

Philly high school students can kickstart nursing careers through Penn's new scholarship program
Penn HS nursing program

Eagles

Mailbag: Who are the Eagles' franchise tag candidates?
101722ChaunceyGardnerJohnson

Food & Drink

Wokworks opens new flagship location in Fishtown with revamped menu and late-night hours
Wokworks Fishtown

Fitness

Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run
Cupid's Undie Run

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved