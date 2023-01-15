NFL Sunday wildcard round open thread

The 2022-2023 NFL playoffs have begun, and Philadelphia Eagles fans can take in a stress-free weekend of football while they wait and see who their divisional round opponent will be next weekend.

The wildcard round of the playoffs kicked off on Saturday, with the San Francisco 49ers easily handling the Seattle Seahawks. In the nightcap, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars stormed back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

There are three games on the Sunday slate, the most important of which is the New York Giants against the Minnesota Vikings. If the Giants win, the Eagles will play them next weekend in the divisional round. If the Vikings win, the Eagles will play the winner of the Dallas Cowboys - Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup on Monday night. The remaining wildcard round schedule:

• Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

No. 7 seed Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 seed Bills (13-3)

Line: Bills -13.5

• Sunday, 4:30 p.m., FOX

No. 6 seed Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 seed Vikings (13-4)

Line: Vikings -3

• Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC

No. 6. seed Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 seed Bengals (12-4)

Line: Bengals -8.5

• Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Buccaneers (8-9)

Line: Cowboys -2.5

In case you missed our playoff rooting guide, you can find that here. If you're just kind of starting to pay attention to the NFL playoffs now that the Eagles have a chance of getting to the Super Bowl, Shamus Clancy has you covered here.

Feel free to discuss the Sunday playoff games in the comment section below.



