NFL Week 2 power rankings: Eagles vault into top spot after Ravens implosion

Week 1 is in the books. Time for some 0-1 teams to bounce back while we need to see if some 1-0 teams are for real.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season. Any given Sunday...



Without further ado, our Week 2 power rankings:



1. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0): All they do is win, even if it doesn’t always look pretty. Last week: 2

2. Buffalo Bills (1-0): How many teams can overcome a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit against the Ravens. Maybe only one. Last week: 3

3. Baltimore Ravens (0-1): Were a Derrick Henry fumble way from an impressive road win vs. Bills. Still a very good team but have to wonder why defense imploded. Last week: 1

4. Green Bay Packers (1-0): Very impressive NFC North win vs. Lions. Showed efficiency on offense and defense. Wait until Micah Parsons gets more involved. Last week: 6

5. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0): Bolts finally got long-awaited win vs. Chiefs after several close calls. QB Justin Herbert showed downfield mentality vs. good Chiefs secondary. More games like that and Chargers will be tough. Last week: 11

6. Kansas City Chiefs (0-1): Injury to WR Xavier Worthy, coupled with Rashee Rice suspension, already puts Chiefs offense behind 8-ball. Defense needs to carry load, with Eagles coming to town. 0-2 very possible. Last week: 4

7. Los Angeles Rams (1-0): Impressive display of defense vs. lackluster Texans offense. Despite his back problems, QB Matthew Stafford played lights-out. Last week: 8

8. Houston Texans (0-1): Still haven’t found spark for offense, but defense is very good and will give Texans chance in every game. Quiet game from WR Nico Collins. Last week: 7

9. Denver Broncos (1-0): Struggled offensively vs. Titans but defense came as advertised, with six sacks from six different defenders. Need to get offense going. Last week: 9

10. Detroit Lions (0-1): For at least one week, offseason losses of OC, DC and on OL seemed to impact this team. But I’d expect bounce-back vs. Bears. Last week: 5

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0): Finally beat Falcons after losing twice to NFC South rivals last year but needed missed 44-yard FG to survive. Rookie WR Emeka Egbuka (2 TDs) looks like a rising star. Last week: 10

12. Washington Commanders (1-0): Made some mistakes – drops, time management, etc. – but still easily beat bad Giants team. Better test Thursday night at Green Bay. Last week: 12

13. Minnesota Vikings (1-0): Heck of a comeback vs. Bears, nice to see signs of life from QB J.J. McCarthy in the 4Q. Last week: 13

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0): Somebody woke up QB Aaron Rodgers, and that could very good for Steelers. Surprised their defense gave up 32 to Jets. Last week: 14

15. Dallas Cowboys (0-1): Looked much improved in slim loss to Eagles, especially on defense. Should get in win column with Giants coming to town. Last week: 15

16: San Francisco 49ers (1-0): Squeaked out win vs. Seattle to start off right. RB Christian McCaffrey looked heathy, productive again. But injuries elsewhere are already settling in. Last week: 16

17. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0): Balanced offense could be new approach to help defense. Worked vs. Browns. We’ll see vs. Jags. Last week: 17

18: Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0): Need better play from QB Trevor Lawrence but still pounded bad Panthers team to win HC Liam Coen’s debut. Last week: 18

19: Arizona Cardinals (1-0): Winning at the Superdome is never easy, even vs. bad Saints team. Efficient game for QB Kyler Murray. Last week: 19

20: Indianapolis Colts (1-0): Could QB Daniel Jones be this year’s Sam Darnold? Looked great, but at expense of imploding Dolphins squad. We’ll see if they’re for real vs. Broncos. Last week: 23

21: Atlanta Falcons (0-1): Took good Bucs team to wire but couldn’t pull it off. Pass rush remains dormant. Last week: 21

22: Las Vegas Raiders (1-0): Upgrade to QB Geno Smith already paid dividends. Defense gets real test this week vs. Chargers. Last week: 27

23: New York Jets (0-1): Only the Jets could finally look good offensively but have a defensive meltdown against QB they didn’t want. Last week: 26

24: Seattle Seahawks (0-1): Won turnover battle vs. Niners and led in 4Q but defense couldn’t get stop. Were dominated in time of possession. Lack of offensive firepower hurt them. Last week: 20

25: New England Patriots (0-1): Lackluster debut for new HC Mike Vrabel. Couldn’t run ball effectively vs. questionable Raiders defense. Last week: 24

26: Chicago Bears (0-1): Blew 11-point 4Q lead by allowing 21 straight in HC Ben Johnson’s debut. Same old Bears? Last week: 25

27: Miami Dolphins (0-1): Totally unprepared to play Colts in embarrassing blowout. Have to think HC Mike McDaniel is on the hottest seat of all HCs. Last week: 22

28. Tennessee Titans (0-1): Not a bad debut for QB Cam Ward as Titans stayed close vs. good Broncos team. Last week: 30

29: New York Giants (0-1): Surprise – OL still an issue, Russ Wilson just average at this stage of career. Won’t be an interesting team until QB Jaxson Dart gets in. Last week: 28

30: Carolina Panthers (0-1): So much for QB Bryce Young’s improvement. Didn’t show vs. Jaguars. Last week: 29

31. Cleveland Browns (0-1): Will be long year for Browns, but got good play from rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. (7-63). Last week: 31

32. New Orleans Saints (0-1): Rough game for QB Spencer Rattler in HC Kellen Moore’s debut. Last week: 32