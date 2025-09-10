More Sports:

September 10, 2025

NFL Week 2 power rankings: Eagles vault into top spot after Ravens implosion

In the second NFL power rankings, the Eagles jump into the top spot after beating rival Dallas while the Ravens tumble.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
EaglesvCowboys-Nick-Sirianni-0904 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Nick Sirianni's team is back where it ended 2024 – at the top spot in the NFL.

Week 1 is in the books. Time for some 0-1 teams to bounce back while we need to see if some 1-0 teams are for real.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 2 power rankings:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0): All they do is win, even if it doesn’t always look pretty. Last week: 2

2. Buffalo Bills (1-0): How many teams can overcome a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit against the Ravens. Maybe only one. Last week: 3

3. Baltimore Ravens (0-1): Were a Derrick Henry fumble way from an impressive road win vs. Bills. Still a very good team but have to wonder why defense imploded. Last week: 1

4. Green Bay Packers (1-0): Very impressive NFC North win vs. Lions. Showed efficiency on offense and defense. Wait until Micah Parsons gets more involved. Last week: 6

5. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0): Bolts finally got long-awaited win vs. Chiefs after several close calls. QB Justin Herbert showed downfield mentality vs. good Chiefs secondary. More games like that and Chargers will be tough. Last week: 11

6. Kansas City Chiefs (0-1): Injury to WR Xavier Worthy, coupled with Rashee Rice suspension, already puts Chiefs offense behind 8-ball. Defense needs to carry load, with Eagles coming to town. 0-2 very possible. Last week: 4

7. Los Angeles Rams (1-0): Impressive display of defense vs. lackluster Texans offense. Despite his back problems, QB Matthew Stafford played lights-out. Last week: 8

8. Houston Texans (0-1): Still haven’t found spark for offense, but defense is very good and will give Texans chance in every game. Quiet game from WR Nico CollinsLast week: 7

9. Denver Broncos (1-0): Struggled offensively vs. Titans but defense came as advertised, with six sacks from six different defenders. Need to get offense going. Last week: 9

10. Detroit Lions (0-1): For at least one week, offseason losses of OC, DC and on OL seemed to impact this team. But I’d expect bounce-back vs. Bears. Last week: 5

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0): Finally beat Falcons after losing twice to NFC South rivals last year but needed missed 44-yard FG to survive. Rookie WR Emeka Egbuka (2 TDs) looks like a rising star. Last week: 10

12. Washington Commanders (1-0): Made some mistakes – drops, time management, etc. – but still easily beat bad Giants team. Better test Thursday night at Green Bay. Last week: 12

13. Minnesota Vikings (1-0): Heck of a comeback vs. Bears, nice to see signs of life from QB J.J. McCarthy in the 4Q. Last week: 13

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0): Somebody woke up QB Aaron Rodgers, and that could very good for Steelers. Surprised their defense gave up 32 to Jets. Last week: 14

15. Dallas Cowboys (0-1): Looked much improved in slim loss to Eagles, especially on defense. Should get in win column with Giants coming to town. Last week: 15

16: San Francisco 49ers (1-0): Squeaked out win vs. Seattle to start off right. RB Christian McCaffrey looked heathy, productive again. But injuries elsewhere are already settling in. Last week: 16

17. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0): Balanced offense could be new approach to help defense. Worked vs. Browns. We’ll see vs. Jags. Last week: 17

18: Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0): Need better play from QB Trevor Lawrence but still pounded bad Panthers team to win HC Liam Coen’s debut. Last week: 18

19: Arizona Cardinals (1-0): Winning at the Superdome is never easy, even vs. bad Saints team. Efficient game for QB Kyler MurrayLast week: 19

20: Indianapolis Colts (1-0): Could QB Daniel Jones be this year’s Sam Darnold? Looked great, but at expense of imploding Dolphins squad. We’ll see if they’re for real vs. Broncos.  Last week: 23

21: Atlanta Falcons (0-1): Took good Bucs team to wire but couldn’t pull it off. Pass rush remains dormant. Last week: 21

22: Las Vegas Raiders (1-0): Upgrade to QB Geno Smith already paid dividends. Defense gets real test this week vs. Chargers. Last week: 27

23: New York Jets (0-1): Only the Jets could finally look good offensively but have a defensive meltdown against QB they didn’t want. Last week: 26

24: Seattle Seahawks (0-1): Won turnover battle vs. Niners and led in 4Q but defense couldn’t get stop. Were dominated in time of possession. Lack of offensive firepower hurt them. Last week: 20

25: New England Patriots (0-1): Lackluster debut for new HC Mike Vrabel. Couldn’t run ball effectively vs. questionable Raiders defense. Last week: 24

26: Chicago Bears (0-1): Blew 11-point 4Q lead by allowing 21 straight in HC Ben Johnson’s debut. Same old Bears? Last week: 25

27: Miami Dolphins (0-1): Totally unprepared to play Colts in embarrassing blowout. Have to think HC Mike McDaniel is on the hottest seat of all HCs. Last week: 22

28. Tennessee Titans (0-1): Not a bad debut for QB Cam Ward as Titans stayed close vs. good Broncos team. Last week: 30

29: New York Giants (0-1): Surprise – OL still an issue, Russ Wilson just average at this stage of career. Won’t be an interesting team until QB Jaxson Dart gets in.  Last week: 28

30: Carolina Panthers (0-1): So much for QB Bryce Young’s improvement. Didn’t show vs. Jaguars. Last week: 29

31. Cleveland Browns (0-1): Will be long year for Browns, but got good play from rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. (7-63). Last week: 31

32. New Orleans Saints (0-1): Rough game for QB Spencer Rattler in HC Kellen Moore’s debut. Last week: 32

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -Hello Harford -Main Photo Harford County Sunflower Field

Fall adventures await in Harford County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Development

SPS Technologies plans new aerospace parts facility in Abington months after fire destroyed plant

SPS Technologies Fire

Sponsored

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Limited - Giargiari 1

Illness

Many people with diabetes don't realize they have it, study shows

Undiagnosed Diabetes Rate

History

Museums call Trump's plans to remove slavery exhibits 'un-American'

Slavery exhibits letter

Festivals

Fall Arts Fest brings free performances to Kimmel Center Sept. 13

Carroll - Kimmel Center Stock

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved