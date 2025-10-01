NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Banged-up Ravens nose-diving, Chiefs not dead yet

Who remembers the good ol' days of Week 1, when the Ravens entered the new season as our preseason No. 1 thanks largely to bringing back all the important pieces of a defense that ranked No. 2 overall in the second half of 2024 and added three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander?
We're now one-quarter through the season and the Ravens qualify as the league's most disappointing team. Meanwhile, reports of the demise of the Kansas City Chiefs after an 0-2 start appear to have been greatly exaggerated, as Kansas City is already back to .500.
Without further ado, our Week 4 power rankings:
1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0): Flawless? Hardly. But they've won 20 of past 21, so until somebody beats 'em...
Last week: 1
2. Buffalo Bills (4-0): What a sked! Last 3 games (NYJ, MIA, NOS) came vs. teams with 1-11 combined record. Have NEP, ATL, CAR (4-7) over nthe ext 3.
Last week: 2
3. Detroit Lions (3-1): Juggernaut offense has produced 124 points in past three games – about 41 PPG.
Last week: 4
4. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1): Minor slip on road vs. Giants, surprise factor vs. rookie QB. Should rebound vs. banged-up Commanders.
Last week: 3
5. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2): Brilliant 4-TD effort from QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Ravens. Chiefs looking good 2 straight weeks, got WR Xavier Worthy back.
Last week: 7
6. Los Angeles Rams (3-1): Rebounded from devastating loss to #1 Eagles with 4Q rally vs. previously undefeated Colts.
Last week: 8
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1): Took Eagles to limit before falling short despite absence of WR Mike Evans.
Last week: 9
8. Indianapolis Colts (3-1): 4Q penalties, defensive meltdown spoiled chance to upset Rams, stay undefeated. Should rebound vs. Raiders.
Last week: 10
9. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1): Now 0-1-1 away from Lambeau, have allowed 30 total points in 4Q/OT of past two games. Need to tighten up on D.
Last week: 5
10. Denver Broncos (2-2): Only have wins vs. #31 Titans, #23 Bengals. Sunday vs. Eagles a prove-it game for these Broncos.
Last week: 11
11. Baltimore Ravens (1-3): Injuries everywhere on defense, and now QB Lamar Jackson. Team is a shell of itself, could lose next two (Texans, Rams).
Last week: 6
12: Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1): Forced 4 turnovers in 5-point win vs. Niners. Defense continues to compensate for quiet offense. Is that sustainable for them?
Last week: 15
13: San Francisco 49ers (3-1): Won in all major categories vs. Jags except turnovers and time of possession. Loss will haunt them.
Last week: 13
14. Seattle Seahawks (3-1): Hung on vs. Cardinals after blowing 14-point lead. Vanilla offensive team, defense improving.
Last week: 14
15. Washington Commanders (2-2): Injuries to QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, RB Austin Ekeler taking overall toll on team.
Last week: 12
16: Houston Texans (1-3): Finally got first win vs. winless Titans, but offense still stuck in mud. Upset brewing vs. Ravens?
Last week: 16
17. Arizona Cardinals (2-2): At times, looks like QB Kyler Murray vs. 11 out there. Offense needs to get in sync, and quickly.
Last week: 17
18. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1): 131 rushing yards, six sacks – for one week in Ireland, they actually looked like the Steelers.
Last week: 18
19. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1): QB Dak Prescott, pass offense looked great vs. Packers despite no WR CeeDee Lamb. Defense still a sieve.
Last week: 20
20. Minnesota Vikings (2-2): Couldn't hide QB Carson Wentz vs. Steelers pass rush. Now have Browns, Eagles, Chargers in a row. Tough stretch.
Last week: 19
21. Chicago Bears (2-2): Two straight Ws since HC Ben Johnson backed bus over his team. WR Rome Odunze (5 TDs) emerging into star.
Last week: 22
22. Atlanta Falcons (2-2): Can't get too excited by win over depleted Commanders. TE Kyle Pitts finally making mark on offense.
Last week: 23
23. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2): Two straight games QB Jake Browning has looked bad. Bengals in trouble with Lions, Packers, Steelers up next.
Last week: 21
24. New York Jets (0-4): Have allowed 120 points in 4 games. Time for first-year HC Aaron Glenn to go back to drawing board.
Last week: 24
25: Las Vegas Raiders (1-3): Lost third straight BUT ... finally got RB Ashton Jeanty (21-138, 3 overall TDs) going. So there's that.
Last week: 25
26. New England Patriots (2-2): Wins have come vs. #28 Dolphins, #30 Panthers (combined 2-6). Can they at least make it close in Buffalo on prime time?
Last week: 26
27. New York Giants (1-3): Nice spark from rookie QB Jaxson Dart in Chargers upset. Can they make it two straight vs winless Saints?
Last week: 30
28. Miami Dolphins (1-3): First win came with major price tag – lost WR Tyreek Hill for season with gruesome knee injury. Need WR Jaylen Waddle to become bigger part of offense.
Last week: 31
29. Cleveland Browns (1-3): Welcome to the Dillon Gabriel era. 5th QB taken in draft will become third rookie QB from '25 draft to start Sunday vs. Vikings.
Last week: 27
30. Carolina Panthers (1-3): Had more total yards and better 3rd down %, won time of possession, ran 17 more plays than Patriots, no turnovers ... but lost by 29. Make it make sense.
Last week: 28
31. Tennessee Titans (0-4): HC Brian Callahan leapfrogs Fins HC Mike McDaniel as HC on hottest seat. Just 51 points scored in 4 games.
Last week: 29
32. New Orleans Saints (0-4): Hey, they covered the spread vs. Bills. So they've got that going for them.
Last week: 32
