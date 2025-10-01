More Sports:

October 01, 2025

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Banged-up Ravens nose-diving, Chiefs not dead yet

Injuries have decimated the Ravens, taking them from preseason No. 1 to out of the top 10, while the Chiefs and Lions continue to climb.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_27196928.jpg Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh reacts during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Who remembers the good ol' days of Week 1, when the Ravens entered the new season as our preseason No. 1 thanks largely to bringing back all the important pieces of a defense that ranked No. 2 overall in the second half of 2024 and added three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander?

We're now one-quarter through the season and the Ravens qualify as the league's most disappointing team. Meanwhile, reports of the demise of the Kansas City Chiefs after an 0-2 start appear to have been greatly exaggerated, as Kansas City is already back to .500.

Without further ado, our Week 4 power rankings:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0): Flawless? Hardly. But they've won 20 of past 21, so until somebody beats 'em...
Last week: 1

2. Buffalo Bills (4-0): What a sked! Last 3 games (NYJ, MIA, NOS) came vs. teams with 1-11 combined record. Have NEP, ATL, CAR (4-7) over nthe ext 3.  
Last week: 2

3. Detroit Lions (3-1): Juggernaut offense has produced 124 points in past three games – about 41 PPG.
Last week: 4

4. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1): Minor slip on road vs. Giants, surprise factor vs. rookie QB. Should rebound vs. banged-up Commanders.
Last week: 3

5. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2): Brilliant 4-TD effort from QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Ravens. Chiefs looking good 2 straight weeks, got WR Xavier Worthy back. 
Last week: 7

6. Los Angeles Rams (3-1): Rebounded from devastating loss to #1 Eagles with 4Q rally vs. previously undefeated Colts.
Last week: 8

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1): Took Eagles to limit before falling short despite absence of WR Mike Evans.
Last week: 9

8. Indianapolis Colts (3-1): 4Q penalties, defensive meltdown spoiled chance to upset Rams, stay undefeated. Should rebound vs. Raiders.  
Last week: 10

9. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1):  Now 0-1-1 away from Lambeau, have allowed 30 total points in 4Q/OT of past two games. Need to tighten up on D.
Last week: 5

10. Denver Broncos (2-2): Only have wins vs. #31 Titans, #23 Bengals. Sunday vs. Eagles a prove-it game for these Broncos.
Last week: 11

11. Baltimore Ravens (1-3): Injuries everywhere on defense, and now QB Lamar Jackson. Team is a shell of itself, could lose next two (Texans, Rams).  
Last week: 6

12: Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1): Forced 4 turnovers in 5-point win vs. Niners. Defense continues to compensate for quiet offense. Is that sustainable for them?  
Last week: 15

13: San Francisco 49ers (3-1): Won in all major categories vs. Jags except turnovers and time of possession. Loss will haunt them.
Last week: 13

14. Seattle Seahawks (3-1): Hung on vs. Cardinals after blowing 14-point lead. Vanilla offensive team, defense improving.
Last week: 14

15. Washington Commanders (2-2): Injuries to QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, RB Austin Ekeler taking overall toll on team. 
Last week: 12

16: Houston Texans (1-3): Finally got first win vs. winless Titans, but offense still stuck in mud. Upset brewing vs. Ravens?
Last week: 16

17. Arizona Cardinals (2-2): At times, looks like QB Kyler Murray vs. 11 out there. Offense needs to get in sync, and quickly.
Last week: 17

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1): 131 rushing yards, six sacks – for one week in Ireland, they actually looked like the Steelers.  
Last week: 18

19. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1): QB Dak Prescott, pass offense looked great vs. Packers despite no WR CeeDee Lamb. Defense still a sieve. 
Last week: 20

20. Minnesota Vikings (2-2): Couldn't hide QB Carson Wentz vs. Steelers pass rush. Now have Browns, Eagles, Chargers in a row. Tough stretch.
Last week: 19

21. Chicago Bears (2-2): Two straight Ws since HC Ben Johnson backed bus over his team. WR Rome Odunze (5 TDs) emerging into star. 
Last week: 22

22. Atlanta Falcons (2-2): Can't get too excited by win over depleted Commanders. TE Kyle Pitts finally making mark on offense.
Last week: 23

23. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2): Two straight games QB Jake Browning has looked bad. Bengals in trouble with Lions, Packers, Steelers up next. 
Last week: 21

24. New York Jets (0-4): Have allowed 120 points in 4 games. Time for first-year HC Aaron Glenn to go back to drawing board.
Last week: 24

25: Las Vegas Raiders (1-3): Lost third straight BUT ... finally got RB Ashton Jeanty (21-138, 3 overall TDs) going. So there's that.  
Last week: 25

26. New England Patriots (2-2): Wins have come vs. #28 Dolphins, #30 Panthers (combined 2-6). Can they at least make it close in Buffalo on prime time?
Last week: 26

27. New York Giants (1-3): Nice spark from rookie QB Jaxson Dart in Chargers upset. Can they make it two straight vs winless Saints?
Last week: 30

28. Miami Dolphins (1-3): First win came with major price tag – lost WR Tyreek Hill for season with gruesome knee injury. Need WR Jaylen Waddle to become bigger part of offense.
Last week: 31

29. Cleveland Browns (1-3): Welcome to the Dillon Gabriel era. 5th QB taken in draft will become third rookie QB from '25 draft to start Sunday vs. Vikings.  
Last week: 27

30. Carolina Panthers (1-3): Had more total yards and better 3rd down %, won time of possession, ran 17 more plays than Patriots, no turnovers ... but lost by 29. Make it make sense.
Last week: 28

31. Tennessee Titans (0-4): HC Brian Callahan leapfrogs Fins HC Mike McDaniel as HC on hottest seat. Just 51 points scored in 4 games. 
Last week: 29

32. New Orleans Saints (0-4): Hey, they covered the spread vs. Bills. So they've got that going for them.
Last week: 32 

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Bears Packers Ravens Commanders Chargers Cowboys

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Blood Cancer United - Montags

Family’s journey highlights the impact of Blood Cancer United

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Section of City Avenue to be reduced to one lane both ways for nearly two years

city avenue bridge

Sponsored

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Illness

Having multiple tattoos may help guard against most dangerous type of skin cancer, study finds

Melanoma Risk Tattoos

Arts & Culture

Academy of Natural Sciences reduces operating hours

Academy of Natural Sciences hours

Holiday

Mütter Museum's next Halloween party nods to unexplained medieval 'dancing plagues'

Dancing plague Mutter Museum

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved