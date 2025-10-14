NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Is there a clear Super Bowl favorite anymore?

What do we have here – an NFL power rankings that doesn't have the Chiefs, Eagles, Ravens or Bills in the top 3? Up is down and down is up this year, in the NFL.

If the season ended today – thankfully, it does not – the top seeds in the NFC and AFC respectively would be the Bucs and Colts. We do not expect the Bucs and Colts to be meeting Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara for Super Bowl XL.



But for now, you have to give them credit. Tampa Bay vaulted to the No. 1 spot with the best record in the NFC and the Colts are right behind, with just one blemish on their schedule. The Lions blew their shot to leap into the top spot, while two NFC East teams blew their chance to gain ground on the Eagles.

Team to watch: The Seahawks, who jumped six spots in the rankings with an impressive win in Jacksonville.

Without further ado, our Week 6 power rankings:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1): End zone INT vs. Eagles away from being undefeated despite tons of injuries. QB Baker Mayfield emerging as early MVP candidate. Last week: 4



2. Indianapolis Colts (5-1): Survived a scare vs. Cardinals, have scored 30 in 4 of 6 games this year. QB Daniel Jones completing 72% of his passes Last week: 6

3. Detroit Lions (4-2): Blew shot at emerging as No. 1 with loss to Chiefs but still a dangerous, explosive offense. Getting healthier on defense.



4. Green Bay Packers (3-1-1): Still unbeaten at Lambeau but now hit road for games vs. Cardinals, Steelers. Wins over both would solidify them as legit Super Bowl contenders. Last week: 7 Last week: 2

5. Los Angeles Rams (4-2): Latest to kick the Ravens while their down, big matchup vs. Jags in London up next.

Last week: 5

6. Seattle Seahawks (4-2): Impressive road win over Jags makes Seahawks second-hottest NFL team behind Bucs. Last week: 12

7. Denver Broncos (4-2): Hung on vs. Jets across pond, defense continues to be elite while QB Bo Nix limits his mistakes. Last week: 8



8. Philadelphia Eagles (4-2): Loss to Giants marked first 2-game losing streak since 2003. Lose to Vikings and Birds are in trouble.

Last week: 1





9. Buffalo Bills (4-2): Where has Bills offense gone? Just 34 points in past 2 games – both losses – after averaging 33 PPG in first four.

Last week: 3





10: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2): Major letdown vs. Seahawks after big win over Chiefs in Week 5.

Last week: 9





11. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2): Overcame tons of injuries to squeak past bad Miami team. Tough games vs. Colts, Vikings up next.

Last week: 10



12. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3): Who can figure them out? Lose to Jags, knock off Lions. One week they're beatable, the next they're elite. Last week: 15





13: San Francisco 49ers (4-2): Hung with No. 1 Tampa Bay for 3Q but couldn't through. Still waiting to get healthier.

Last week: 11



14. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1): Came out of bye with easy win over AFC North rival Browns, now get desperate Bengals. Last week: 16

15. New England Patriots (4-2): Your AFC leader in passing yards? Yup, it's QB Drake Maye. Surging Pats riding 3-game win streak with Titans, Browns up next. Last week: 21

16: Houston Texans (2-3): 2-game win streak entering bye but face big challenge vs. Seahawks. Can Texans make move?

Last week: 14





17. Chicago Bears (3-2): Give them credit. Commanders fumble opened door for them, they walked in. That's 3 straight wins. Last week: 20





18. Washington Commanders (3-3): Had chance to pull even with Eagles in NFC East, blew it with 4Q fumble. Last week: 13

19. Minnesota Vikings (3-2): Can make big statement this week with win over Eagles.

Last week: 19



20. Atlanta Falcons (3-2): Rebounded from embarrassing 30-0 loss in Week 3 to Panthers with wins over Commanders, Bills. Keep an eye on them.



21. Carolina Panthers (3-3): Who woke up RB Rico Dowdle and Panthers OL? Started 1-3, could get to 4-3 with win over Jets. Last week: 25 Last week: 22





22. Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1): Defense is same sieve it's been for years. Never gets the stop it needs.

Last week: 17





23. Baltimore Ravens (1-5): Without QB Lamar Jackson and some key guys on defense, Ravens are barely recognizable.

Last week: 18





24. Arizona Cardinals (2-4): Outscored by 9 total points during 4-game losing streak. Can't close out games.

Last week: 23





25. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4): Looked more competitive with QB Joe Flacco but still fourth straight loss with Steelers up next. Need season-saving win.

Last week: 24



26. New York Giants (2-4): Shocked NFL with win over Eagles. Can they do it again vs. Broncos? Doubtful. Last week: 27





27: Las Vegas Raiders (2-4): Ended 4-game losing streak with win over Titans but should still look to sell at trade deadline.

Last week: 26





28. Cleveland Browns (1-5): Offense just not competitive but opportunity to end 3-game losing streak knocks vs. Dolphins.

Last week: 28





29. Tennessee Titans (1-5): Fired HC Brian Callahan after Raiders loss. Can interim HC Mike McCoy unlock QB Cam Ward?

Last week: 29





30. New Orleans Saints (1-5): Looked competitive vs. Patriots but still bad roster with no long-term QB.

Last week: 30





31. Miami Dolphins (1-5): Couldn't even beat Chargers team decimated by injuries. Is HC Mike McDaniel next on chopping block?

Last week: 31





32. New York Jets (0-6): Gave better effort vs. Broncos but results remain same.

Last week: 32

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports