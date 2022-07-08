NHL Draft live: Flyers make a trade for veteran, draft Devin Kaplan in third round

UPDATE [11:45 a.m.] — The Flyers picked right winger Devin Kaplan with the 69th overall pick. The third rounder is another big winger and was expected to go somewhere in the early round.

He is 6'2", 200 pounds and a New Jersey native who is a tough player and isn't afraid to do some dirty work. He had 38 points in 53 games with the US National Development Program's U18 team.

Here are some highlights:

UPDATE [11:20 a.m.]: — Day 2 of the NHL Draft is kicking off with a move that won't sit well with fans.

The Flyers have reportedly traded with Carolina for controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo and signed him to a two-year extension at $5 million per. The Hurricanes will be receiving several draft picks over the next few years in return.

DeAngelo, an offensive-minded D-man from South Jersey, had a 51-point season in his lone season with the Hurricanes, but the reason he got to Carolina in the first place is the major cause for concern.

He has a long list of character issues, going all the way back to juniors when he was suspended twice by the OHL for verbal abuse of an official and a teammate, all the way through to the NHL, where he was eventually ousted from the New York Rangers after multiple incidents, sparked by repeated social media use to express support for Donald Trump and downplay the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and put over the edge by an altercation with goaltender Alexander Georgiev after an overtime loss to Pittsburgh in early 2021.

The Flyers took a big swing in Round 1, selecting Cutter Gauthier, a big forward with raw potential who says he'll play one season at Boston College before turning pro.

Philadelphia has five picks left to make on Day 2 as they try and stockpile assets and potential pieces for a future that they hope is competitive sooner rather than later.

Here are all six of the Flyers' picks:

Round Overall Pick 1 5 C, Cutter Gauthier 3 69 RW, Devin Kaplan 4 101 Traded to CAR 5 133 6 165 7 197

*2nd-rd. pick (36 overall) and an additional 7th-rd.pick traded to Arizona with Shayne Gostisbehere

Is there a trade in the cards on Day 2 as well?

The Flyers haven't done much to make a splash yet, with free agency not set to begin for another few days, but there is some buzz about a potential Johnny Gaudreau blockbuster depending on how literally you take comments made on the air during the broadcast of Round 1 Thursday night:

How the Flyers could afford the local star — and how they could entice him to come to a rebuilding club are other matters entirely, and ones we already delved into earlier this summer . But you never know. The first round was wild, and at the very least the Flyers will be making news of some sort over the next few hours.

Follow along right here with all the action, analysis and rumors with our live stream and open thread, below:

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports