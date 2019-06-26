Flyers bringing back goalie Brian Elliott to play behind Carter Hart

Well, that's one less thing to worry about.

A season after using a ridiculous eight goalies during the 2018-19 campaign, it appears — at least for now — that the team will have its top two for 2019-20 pretty well set. Reports came out Wednesday saying that the Flyers had agreed to bring Brian Elliott back for one season, at $2 million.

He will assume the role of mentor and backup to 20-year-old phenom and future of the franchise Carter Hart, who had an impressive debut half season last winter and spring.

Elliott is 34 and has started 401 NHL games between the pipes. His career record, 225-139-43, is impressive, as is his goals against average (2.28) and save percentage (.912). He was acquired by Philadelphia two offseasons ago and in 69 games for Philly he is 44-22-8.

If all goes according to plan, Elliott will not have too many decisions next season as Hart will be getting the lion's share of starts as Chuck Fletcher's regime gets its first full season.

"Brian has played well for us the last two seasons," Fletcher said of Elliott, via the team's website. "He is a proven, quality goaltender who competes and battles hard every time he has the net. We are excited to have him rejoin our team."

The Flyers have approximately $15.1 million left in salary cap space and still need to sign restricted free agents Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton — in addition to any other open market acquisitions when NHL Free Agency begins on July 1.

