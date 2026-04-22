Nick Jonas will play an intimate show at Hard Rock in Atlantic City this June

Nick Jonas is headed to Atlantic City for a one-night stop on his East Coast run, “A Night With Nick.”

The show is set for Saturday, June 13, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Organizers say the performances are designed to feel more personal than a typical arena concert, with Jonas playing songs from his new album, “Sunday Best,” as well as fan favorites.

The Atlantic City show will be the final stop in the six-city stretch.

Jonas first became known as a member of the Jonas Brothers before launching a solo career that includes hits like “Jealous” and “Chains.” He has also acted in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and appeared as a coach on The Voice.

Artist presale begins Thursday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. General ticket sales open Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

Saturday, June 13

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

1000 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

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