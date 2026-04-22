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April 22, 2026

Nick Jonas will play an intimate show at Hard Rock in Atlantic City this June

The show will feature songs from his new album, 'Sunday Best,' along with older hits.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Photo Credit/Billy Kidd

Nick Jonas will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on June 13, bringing a one-night show featuring songs from his new album “Sunday Best” along with other fan favorites.

Nick Jonas is headed to Atlantic City for a one-night stop on his East Coast run, “A Night With Nick.”

The show is set for Saturday, June 13, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Organizers say the performances are designed to feel more personal than a typical arena concert, with Jonas playing songs from his new album, “Sunday Best,” as well as fan favorites.

The Atlantic City show will be the final stop in the six-city stretch.

Jonas first became known as a member of the Jonas Brothers before launching a solo career that includes hits like “Jealous” and “Chains.” He has also acted in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and appeared as a coach on The Voice.

Artist presale begins Thursday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. General ticket sales open Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

"A Night with Nick"

Saturday, June 13
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Nick Jonas Atlantic City Hard Rock Live

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