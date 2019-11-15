More Health:

November 15, 2019

Nike designs Air Zoom Pulse sneaker to better support doctors and nurses

The shoe debuts – with six variations – in December

Nike designed its new Air Zoom Pulse sneaker to benefit better support nurses and doctors.

Nike has designed a new, laceless sneaker to better support the needs of health care providers, who spend much of their work days standing in hospitals, but also must move with haste during emergencies. 

Nike deemed its Air Zoom Pulse the shoe "for everyday heroes." 

The sneaker secures the foot "in all hospital conditions" by combining a full-rubber outsole with a flexible, drop-in midsole and a heel fit that feels like a "soft, snug hug," according to Nike's announcement. 

Additionally, a coated toe box and traction pattern guards against spills on smooth hospital floors. The shoe is easy to put on and take off. And it can be easily cleaned.

"One an think of the Air Zoom Pulse as almost a traditional clog made athletic – all the arch and posture support of that industry favorite is augmented in the Pulse, with a smooth capacity for natural motion," Nike's announcement said. 

In designing the shoe, Nike sought insights from medical providers at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon. The company noted that nurses walk at least four miles during a 12-hour shift while often only sitting for less than an hour. 

The sneaker will be available Dec. 7 in multiple designs, including six designed by patient at Doernbecher Children's Hospital. All profits will be donated to the hospital. 

Here are the other designs:

Desiree Castillo Nike Air Zoom PulseSource/Nike

Desiree Castillo, a patient at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, designed this version of the Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneaker.


Kahleah Corona Nike Air Zoom PulseSource/Nike

Kahleah Corona, a patient at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, designed this version of the Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneaker.


Ethan Ellis Nike Air Zoom PulseSource/Nike

Ethan Ellis, a patient at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, designed this version of the Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneaker.


Bransen FernandoNike Air Zoom PulseSource/Nike

Bransen Fernando, a patient at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, designed this version of the Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneaker.


Sawyer Miller Nike Air Zoom PulseSource/Nike

Sawyer Miller, a patient at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, designed this version of the Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneaker.


Zion Thompson Nike Air Zoom PulseSource/Nike

Zion Thompson, a patient at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, designed this version of the Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneaker.


