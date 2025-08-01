New video game set in 'Philabieldia' invites jokes about Philly lore

At a Nintendo Direct showcase on Thursday, Japanese video game developer Square Enix unveiled an upcoming game that's based in a fictional realm called Philabieldia — a place overrun with beast tribes and monsters.

The first look at "The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales" shows off an action role-playing game that follows an adventurer and his fairy sidekick as they defend the last bastion of humanity from the heathens.

At a glance, the game's environment doesn't really resemble a modern city like Philly.

Still, that hasn't stopped people from joking about the setting. Some predicted the monsters in Philabieldia will be the gang from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," or that there will be a battle with the Liberty Bell, while others tied the game's world to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Square Enix, which developed the acclaimed 2018 game "Octopath Traveler," hasn't said whether Philabieldia actually draws any inspiration from Philly. Some of the orange creatures do bear a resemblance to Gritty, though.

Philly has appeared in a handful of video games over the years, most notably the LOVE Park levels in the first two "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" games. Independence Hall makes an appearance in "Assassin's Creed 3," where George Washington is shown taking command of the Continental Army and a draft of the Declaration of Independence is drawn up.

Philadelphia also is the setting of "Homefront: The Revolution," a first-person shooter in which North Korean forces have invaded the city under oppressive police control. That game features the Liberty One skyscraper, the Navy Yard, the Bourse in Old City, Independence Hall as a prison, City Hall without the William Penn statue.

A demo of "The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales" is now available on the Nintendo eShop for people who own the Switch 2, which has sold 6 million units globally in the seven weeks since it debuted. The $450 console had a record-breaking June with 1.6 million sold in the U.S. alone. The game will be out next year on Switch 2, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.