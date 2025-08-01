More Culture:

August 01, 2025

New video game set in 'Philabieldia' invites jokes about Philly lore

'The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales,' is set in a land of beasts. Could they be the gang from 'It's Always Sunny?'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Video Games Nintendo
Philly Video Game Nintendo of America/YouTube

'The Adventures of Elliot: Millennium Tales,' an upcoming video game unveiled at a Nintendo Direct showcase, takes place on a fictional continent called Philabieldia. The name's similarity to Philadelphia got a strong reaction on social media.

At a Nintendo Direct showcase on Thursday, Japanese video game developer Square Enix unveiled an upcoming game that's based in a fictional realm called Philabieldia — a place overrun with beast tribes and monsters.

The first look at "The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales" shows off an action role-playing game that follows an adventurer and his fairy sidekick as they defend the last bastion of humanity from the heathens.

MORE: A treasure hunt in South Jersey has a hidden prize worth over $3,000

At a glance, the game's environment doesn't really resemble a modern city like Philly. 

Still, that hasn't stopped people from joking about the setting. Some predicted the monsters in Philabieldia will be the gang from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," or that there will be a battle with the Liberty Bell, while others tied the game's world to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Square Enix, which developed the acclaimed 2018 game "Octopath Traveler," hasn't said whether Philabieldia actually draws any inspiration from Philly. Some of the orange creatures do bear a resemblance to Gritty, though. 

Philly has appeared in a handful of video games over the years, most notably the LOVE Park levels in the first two "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" games. Independence Hall makes an appearance in "Assassin's Creed 3," where George Washington is shown taking command of the Continental Army and a draft of the Declaration of Independence is drawn up.

Philadelphia also is the setting of "Homefront: The Revolution," a first-person shooter in which North Korean forces have invaded the city under oppressive police control. That game features the Liberty One skyscraper, the Navy Yard, the Bourse in Old City, Independence Hall as a prison, City Hall without the William Penn statue.

A demo of "The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales" is now available on the Nintendo eShop for people who own the Switch 2, which has sold 6 million units globally in the seven weeks since it debuted. The $450 console had a record-breaking June with 1.6 million sold in the U.S. alone. The game will be out next year on Switch 2, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Video Games Nintendo Philadelphia Gaming It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

Bryn Mawr Trust’s midyear outlook warns of inflation, tariffs, and volatility as China rises and U.S. policy pivots
Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice2

Summer lasts a little longer in this beloved beach town.

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Feds: Woman posed as attorney, swindled immigrants

Immigration fraud

Sponsored

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Health News

People breathe in 100 times more microplastics than previously thought, new study finds

microplastics research

Food & Drink

Borromini, Stephen Starr's new Italian restaurant, to open in August

Borromini

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Art museum beer garden, F1 watch party

Weekend guide

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'among the suitors' interested in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley

Helsley 7.29.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved