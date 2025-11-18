N.J. couple wins $3 million lottery prize just months after cashing in a $1 million scratch-off ticket

A South Jersey couple that hit the jackpot earlier this year with a $1 million lottery ticket has claimed another $3 million with a second winning scratch-off.

The married parents, who have not released their names, purchased their latest lucky ticket at the Fischer Bay Exxon at 826 Fischer Blvd. in Toms River. They scored $3 million from the Jackpot Millions game, beating the roughly 1-in-2-million odds of winning one of the top three prizes.

The chances are all the more unlikely, considering their past victory. The couple also claimed the top prize in the $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular game in April. The odds of winning both are about 1 in 2 trillion, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

"I’ve always said that you only need one ticket to win big," James Carey, director of the state lottery, said in a statement. "But I guess, in this case two tickets certainly didn’t hurt! This is just pure blind luck."

The new multi-millionaires, who are based in Ocean County, said they buy lottery tickets each month and scratch off a few after putting their 5-year-old kid and 11-month-old baby to bed. They are now expecting their third child.

Another South Jersey player took home $500,000 from the state lottery last week. They bought their winning Lion's Share ticket at the Wawa at 464 Creek Rd. in Camden County.

