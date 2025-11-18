Philadelphia Marathon 2025: Road closures, course maps and SEPTA detours for this weekend

The Philadelphia Marathon returns this weekend with tens of thousands of runners planning to take part in one of four races across the city, which could complicate commutes starting Friday.

The city has announced the dozens of anticipated road closures, detoured SEPTA routes and parking restrictions from Friday through Sunday. Travelers are recommended to allow for extra time for their commutes, use public transit when possible and sign up for the city's event alerts to keep track of changes.

Event organizers expect around 37,000 participants to take part in this year's races, which include the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and Rothman Orthopedics 8K on Saturday, and the American Association for Cancer Research Philadelphia Marathon and Nemours Children's Health Philadelphia Kid's Run on Sunday.

Major roadways — including the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and off-ramps from I-76 and I-676 that lead into the city — will be closed, and parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and will be lifted as runners complete various checkpoints.

Any vehicles parked along the routes will be relocated by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at various traffic control points by the Philadelphia Police Department. Police will also allow traffic through intersections when possible depending on the status of the races.

Access to institutions like the Philadelphia Art Museum will be maintained via Spring Garden Street to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

To stay informed with the city's updates on the weather, event details and public safety information, people can text "RUNPHL" to 888-777. The Philadelphia Marathon mobile app also includes options for users to stay notified.

Half marathon route

The first race of the weekend will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and all of the runners are expected to wrap up the 13.1 mile course around 11:30 a.m.





The route will start around Eakins Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and work its way through Old City and along the Delaware River front before looping around through Rittenhouse and East Fairmount Park before finishing near the Philadelphia Art Museum.





Provided Image/Philadelphia Marathon The route for the 2025 Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, taking place Saturday, Nov. 22.



8K route

At 11 a.m. Saturday, as the half marathon is wrapping up, runners for the 4.97-mile loop will line up near the Philadelphia Art Museum at 25th Street and Kelly Drive.





The 8K route will go along Kelly Drive and turn around near the East Park Reservoir before ending at Eakins Oval.





Provided Image/Philadelphia Marathon The route for the 2025 Rothman Orthopedics 8K race, taking place Saturday, Nov. 22.



Marathon route

The race will begin at around 7 a.m. Sunday near the Philadelphia Art Museum at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.





The 26.2 miler will cover nearly every corner of the city; and, unlike the half marathon, will make its way through Fairmount Park and parts of Manayunk.





Provided Image/Philadelphia Marathon The route for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, taking place Sunday, Nov. 23.



Kid's run route

Runners won't be timed for this series of short dashes, which starts at 10 a.m. Sunday at Eakins Oval. Distances for the races will be based on age, and children who participate will receive a medal, T-shirt and other goodies.

Friday road closures

Between 9:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., the inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed in both directions. At 2:45 p.m., outbound lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. After evening rush hour, all inner lanes of the parkway from the Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street and all lanes between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval will be closed.





Spring Garden Street will also be closed between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue after the evening rush. Cross traffic will be permitted to use 22nd and 21st streets.





Inbound traffic along Kelly Drive and 25th Street will be closed. Local traffic will be allowed to use Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive. Inbound traffic from Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive will be detoured to 24th Street.

Saturday road closures

To make way for the half marathon and 8K races, street closures will be implemented between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m. The PPA will begin enforcing no parking regulations at 1 a.m. All streets are expected to be reopened no later than 2 p.m. and many Center City roads will open earlier as the races progress.





The area near 18th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as well as Logan Circle will be closed to vehicles until 11:30 a.m.





The following roads will remain closed all day on Saturday and reopen around 5 p.m. Sunday:

• All lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval.

• Kelly Drive inbound will close at 25th Street. Local traffic will be permitted to use Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

• Inbound traffic on Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive will be detoured to 24th Street.

• Spring Garden Street will close between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The following roads will be closed to vehicles starting at 2 a.m.:

• 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place. Local access will be open to Park Towne Place.

• 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

Starting at 4 a.m., the following routes will be closed:



• I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street, westbound

• I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden, eastbound

The following roads will be closed starting at 6 a.m.:

• 17th Street from Arch to Vine streets

• 18th-20th streets from Arch to Callowhill streets

• 21st and 22nd streets from Arch to Spring Garden streets

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

• Market Street from 6th to 16th streets

• Chestnut Street from 5th to 8th streets

• 6th Street from Market to Chestnut streets

• 5th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

• South Penn Square

• Juniper Street from Chestnut to Market streets

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper to 17th streets

• 15th Street from Race to Chestnut streets

• 16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

• Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

• Columbus Boulevard's southbound lanes from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

• Columbus Boulevard's northbound lanes from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

• Southbound off-ramp at I-95 at Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

• South Street from Front to 7th streets

• 6th Street from Bainbridge to Locust streets

• Lombard Street from 5th to Broad streets

• 13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestnut streets

• Walnut Street from 12th to 34th streets

• 34th Street from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

• Spring Garden Street from 32nd to 34th streets

• Girard Avenue from 33rd to 38th streets

• 33rd Street from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

• Reservoir Drive from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

• Mt. Pleasant Drive

• Fountain Green Drive

• Kelly Drive

Sunday road closures

Similar to Saturday's schedule, no parking regulations will be enforced and vehicles will be relocated starting at 1 a.m.

All streets, with the exception of Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, are expected to reopen no later than 3 p.m. and many roads in Center City will open earlier as the races progress. The outer lanes of Eakins Oval, Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Kelly Drive are scheduled to be fully reopened by 5 p.m.

All roads will be reopened by 8 a.m. Monday at the latest.

Roads closed starting at 2 a.m.:

• 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place. Local access will be open to Park Towne Place.

• 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

Roads closed starting at 4 a.m.:

• I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street, westbound

• I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden, eastbound

Roads closed starting at 6 a.m.:

• 17th Street from Arch to Vine streets

• 18th-20th streets from Arch to Callowhill streets

• 21st and 22nd streets from Arch to Spring Garden streets

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16-20th streets

• Arch Street between 3rd and 16th streets

• 4th Street between Arch and Vine streets

• Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

• Columbus Boulevard's southbound lanes from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

• Columbus Boulevard's northbound lanes from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

• Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

• Front Street from Washington Avenue to South Street

• South Street from Front to 7th streets

• 6th Street from Bainbridge to Market streets

• Chestnut Street from 6th to 15th streets

• 15th Street from Chestnut to Walnut streets

• Walnut Street from Broad to 34th streets

• 34th Street from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

• Lansdowne Drive from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

• South Concourse Drive from Lansdowne Drive to West Memorial Hall Drive

• East Memorial Hall Drive from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

• Avenue of the Republic from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

• Belmont Avenue Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

• States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

• Girard Avenue Bridge from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

• 33rd Street from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

• Reservoir Drive from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

• Edgley Drive from Reservoir to Fountain Green Drive

• Fountain Green Drive from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

• Kelly Drive

• The Falls Bridge

• Ridge Avenue from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

• Main Street from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

SEPTA detours

Detours are scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The following bus routes will operate on different routes. Transit riders are encouraged to check SEPTA's website and mobile app for more information and any additional schedule changes.