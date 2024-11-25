More News:

November 25, 2024

Marijuana disguised as a burrito found in Uber Eats delivery in South Jersey

The delivery driver called police in Washington Township after picking up an order in Lindenwold and smelling an unusual odor.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Marijuana
Police Uber Eats marijuana Washington Township Police/Instagram

Washington Township police say they found an ounce of marijuana – made to look like a burrito – inside an Uber Eats order on Sunday.

Police in South Jersey found more than an ounce of marijuana in an Uber Eats order after a delivery driver noticed the smell of cannabis coming from the bag.

The marijuana had been placed in a plastic bag that was wrapped in tin foil – an attempt to make it look like a burrito, Washington Township police said. The delivery bag also had a box of Lipton Kosher soup mix and a bottle of pomegranate-flavored water. 

MORE: Philly's largest city workers union agrees to 1-year contract, averting strike

The Uber Eats driver called police after picking up the order in Lindenwold, investigators said. The order was supposed to be delivered to an address in Glassboro. Police did not release details about the business that sent it or where it was headed.

Police revealed their finding Sunday in an Instagram post filled with emojis, calling it a "high-flying delivery" and saying they were "cooking up an investigation." 

The "burrito" was taken into evidence and Washington Township police are investigating. Anyone with information can call detectives at (856) 589-0330. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Marijuana Washington Township Drugs Uber New Jersey Lindenwold Glassboro

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman checking her holiday expenses

How to manage your holiday expenses without overspending
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Marijuana disguised as a burrito found in Uber Eats delivery in South Jersey

Police Uber Eats marijuana

Sponsored

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 1

Entertainment

Lizzy McAlpine to make Broadway debut in 'Floyd Collins'

lizzy mcalpine broadway

Women's Health

Pay first, deliver later: Some women are being asked to prepay for their baby

Pregnancy Prepay Bills

Holiday

Street curling, holiday light show return to Franklin Square for winter festival

winter franklin square

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved