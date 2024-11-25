Marijuana disguised as a burrito found in Uber Eats delivery in South Jersey

Police in South Jersey found more than an ounce of marijuana in an Uber Eats order after a delivery driver noticed the smell of cannabis coming from the bag.

The marijuana had been placed in a plastic bag that was wrapped in tin foil – an attempt to make it look like a burrito, Washington Township police said. The delivery bag also had a box of Lipton Kosher soup mix and a bottle of pomegranate-flavored water.

The Uber Eats driver called police after picking up the order in Lindenwold, investigators said. The order was supposed to be delivered to an address in Glassboro. Police did not release details about the business that sent it or where it was headed.

Police revealed their finding Sunday in an Instagram post filled with emojis, calling it a "high-flying delivery" and saying they were "cooking up an investigation."

The "burrito" was taken into evidence and Washington Township police are investigating. Anyone with information can call detectives at (856) 589-0330.