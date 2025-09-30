NJ Transit debuts first of 175 new buses with upgraded amenities

NJ Transit officials unveiled the first of 175 new buses on Monday that the state agency is introducing to its fleet in an effort to phase out aging vehicles.

The 40-foot-long New Flyer buses feature several new amenities and accessibility upgrades, including USB charging ports at multiple seats and brighter LED lighting inside. Riders also will be able to step onto a lower platform to board the buses instead of climbing stairs. Ramps closer to the ground also will make it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to come aboard.

At a news conference in Newark, NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said the vehicles cost $850,000 each and are expected to have 12-year, 500,000-mile lifespans. They will replace older buses that entered the fleet in 2008. Some of NJ Transit's aging buses now have more than 600,000 miles on them.

Although NJ Transit's headquarters is in Newark, officials said some of the new buses will be deployed to the agency's garage in Washington Township, Gloucester County. Officials did not say how soon South Jersey passengers will start seeing the new buses, but all 175 of the vehicles are expected to enter the fleet by June 2026.

NJ Transit is the largest statewide public transportation system in the country, serving about 500,000 bus riders every day. The agency has committed to replacing or modernizing all of its outdated buses and rail cars by 2031. Since 2018, the agency has authorized the purchase of more than 1,400 buses with a total investment of more than $1.7 billion.

The New Flyer models are equipped with onboard security cameras, blind-spot cameras to assist drivers and turn-warning systems to alert pedestrians. They also meet improved federal emissions standards.

They each have 38 seats — down from 45 seats on the old fleet — and standing room for another 25 passengers. Officials said the new buses are meant to be used for NJ Transit's local routes.

The upgrades come after fares were increased by 15% in July 2024, marking the agency's first hike in a nearly decade. A second increase of 3% took effect this July, raising the base for a one-zone bus trip to $1.80.

In August, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced plans for improved bus and shuttle options in South Jersey. A $5 million federal investment created a service this fall between Vineland Transportation Center and the Atlantic City Bus Terminal with two round trips each weekday. The shuttle program is being operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority with support from NJ Transit.

Camden's Newton Avenue Bus Garage also is getting an expanded fleet of electric buses made by New Flyer. The program started in 2022 with NJ Transit providing service for local routes on eight buses in the city. The investment Murphy announced will add another eight electric buses in Camden.

Murphy said the investments are meant to connect workers with employment corridors that have not been well-served by mass transit in years past.

"These new transportation options in South Jersey will not only better connect residents to jobs, schools, and health care, but also lay the foundation for a stronger and more interconnected regional economy," Murphy said.