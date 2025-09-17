Body found in trunk of stolen car in North Philly, police say

A body was found Monday inside of a stolen vehicle that was left unattended on a block in North Philadelphia, police said.

The body was found after police were called to the 2000 block of North Bambrey Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious Dodge Charger.

Investigators said the trunk of the car was closed, but there was a smell coming from the vehicle. When medics responded to the scene, the trunk was opened and a body was found wrapped in a sheet, police said.

The identity of the body has not been determined, and the cause of death remains under investigation. The case is being handled by the police department's homicide unit.

Police told NBC10 that the Dodge Charger had been reported stolen in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday. The vehicle was towed to be swabbed for fingerprints and DNA.