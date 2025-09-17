More News:

September 17, 2025

Body found in trunk of stolen car in North Philly, police say

The identity of the person has not been determined, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Body Stolen Car Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A body was found Monday night inside the trunk of stolen Dodge Charger that was left unattended on a street in North Philadelphia, police say. Homicide investigators are working to identify the body.

A body was found Monday inside of a stolen vehicle that was left unattended on a block in North Philadelphia, police said.

The body was found after police were called to the 2000 block of North Bambrey Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious Dodge Charger.

MORE: If President Trump sends National Guard to Philly, how can residents respond?

Investigators said the trunk of the car was closed, but there was a smell coming from the vehicle. When medics responded to the scene, the trunk was opened and a body was found wrapped in a sheet, police said.

The identity of the body has not been determined, and the cause of death remains under investigation. The case is being handled by the police department's homicide unit.

Police told NBC10 that the Dodge Charger had been reported stolen in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday. The vehicle was towed to be swabbed for fingerprints and DNA.

