Police charge 21 people in North Philly cocaine trafficking bust

Charges have been filed against 21 people allegedly tied to a large cocaine trafficking operation in North Philadelphia, including the group's ringleader and his son, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said Friday.

Investigators seized 12 kilograms of cocaine, 50 pounds of marijuana and 19 guns on Thursday while executing search warrants at numerous properties in Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties. Authorities also recovered about $275,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, prosecutors said.

MORE: First presale for World Cup 2026 tickets starts next week

Seventeen people have already been arrested and warrants are out for another four.

"The roundup (is) a culmination of a long-term, sophisticated investigation,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “This highly profitable criminal organization operated not unlike a factory assembly line with each member having their designated roles. This illegal trade was an all-hours operation with dealers on the street every day and night.”

The drug traffickers allegedly operated out of stash locations on 5th and Cornwall streets in North Philly, where cocaine and other drugs would be packaged and delivered to street-level dealers. Those who sold the drugs would give the proceeds to a collector who oversaw them, prosecutors said.

Authorities identified Jimmie Torres and his son, Matthew, as the leaders of the group. Matthew Torres allegedly managed operations during periods when his father was at his home in Puerto Rico. Other associates kept drugs at a home in Bucks County.

The drugs seized Thursday included cocaine and crack cocaine. A number of the weapons seized were possessed illegally due to prior felony convictions, and prosecutors said all of the guns are linked to the drug-trafficking operation.

Investigators did not say how long the group had operated in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said both of their offices collaborated with the attorney general and Philadelphia police on the drug bust.

"It is through these joint operations that we send a strong message to drug traffickers that they cannot peddle their poisons in our communities — killing our loved ones and neighbors for profit," Steele said.

During Thursday's takedown, police also executed search warrants on the suspects' cellphones and vehicles.

Those arrested include Johnny Bartolomey, Tomas Montanez; Nestor Diaz; Hector Diaz; Rolando Ortiz; Angel Pizarro; Steven Andino; Ruth Andino; Jose Ramos; Iris Inostroza-Torres; Kevin Cade; Miguel Ramirez; Hector Tanon; Raphael Castro; and Joshua DeJesus. They have all been arraigned and are being held on bail set between $1 million and $5 million

Authorities are still searching for Miguel Nazario, Myron Booker, Javier Rodriguez and John Cade.

The attorney general's office did not immediately provide a list of charges the defendants are facing.