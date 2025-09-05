First presale lottery for World Cup 2026 tickets starts Sept. 10

Soccer fans will get their first crack at scoring tickets to next summer's World Cup matches when FIFA opens up a lottery-style presale window on Wednesday, Sept. 10. It will be the first of several avenues to get tickets to games, including six that will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in June and early July.

Philadelphia is one of 16 World Cup host cities in the the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA's expanded format in 2026 will feature 104 matches over 39 days, headlined by a new knockout round of 32 national teams that will be drawn from the best of 12 groups of four teams.

The presale that starts Wednesday is open exclusively to fans who have Visa debit, credit and prepaid cards. The lottery, open from Sept. 10-19, lets fans submit their information for the chance to be randomly selected to purchase tickets at a designated time in October. FIFA will notify fans at the end of September if they have been chosen to participate. Those who enter the Visa presale will not be charged for entering the lottery.

Lincoln Financial Field will have group-stage matches on June 14, 19, 22, 25 and 27. One Round of 16 match will be played there on July 4, coinciding with the city's celebration of the nation's 250th birthday. The teams playing in the Linc's group-stage matches won't be known until matchups, dates and locations are determined by the World Cup draw on Dec. 5.

Tickets to group stage matches will cost $60 at the low end and run up to at least $6,730 for the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey. FIFA is using a dynamic pricing model for World Cup tickets, meaning the cost could be adjusted based on demand. Ticket tiers are grouped into three price categories. For the World Cup in Qatar four years ago, ticket prices were about $69 for the low tier, $165 for the second tier and $220 for the top tier. It's widely expected that ticket prices will be significantly higher for next year's tournament, the Athletic reported.

During the Visa presale, FIFA will have tickets available for specific matches, as well as venue-based and team packages for the group stage. Lottery applicants who advance are not guaranteed that tickets for their desired matches will still be available during the October purchase windows assigned by FIFA. And unlike most ticketed events in the United States, the World Cup does not provide exact seating information or distribute digital tickets in the FIFA app until closer to the date of the event.

At the end of the Visa presale period, FIFA plans to a hold a second lottery that does not have any cardholder requirements tied to the tournament's sponsor. A third lottery phase will open up after the World Cup draw in December before tickets go on sale to the general public in the spring. FIFA will release information about the general sale at a later date.

In addition to FIFA's direct ticket sales in the coming months, the organization will operate its own resale platform that does not include a cap on prices. FIFA officials have said the platform is intended to ensure a secure and regulated market, although other third-party sites like StubHub and SeatGeek will also operate resale markets and already have high-price tickets listed on their platforms.

Separate from its individual ticket sales, FIFA also is selling hospitality packages that include match tickets.

On FIFA's official ticket platforms, fans will have the option to buy as many as four tickets apiece for up to 10 World Cup matches. A FIFA ID account is required for all ticket purchases.

This summer, planners and soccer fans in Philadelphia got an appetizer for next year's environment when the Club World Cup brought eight matches to Lincoln Financial Field. FIFA also is recruiting about 3,000 volunteers to help the city execute various facets of the World Cup next summer. In addition to the matches and festivities planned in South Philadelphia, the city and FIFA will have an official Fan Fast with viewing parties and other activities at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.