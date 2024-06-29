Police searching for suspects after stray bullets strike two teens in North Philly

Two teenagers are injured after being hit by gunfire in North Philly Saturday morning, and police are seeking two suspects for the incident.

Police responded to a call about an individual with a gun at 12:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of Fairhill Street. They found a 16-year-old male who had been shot once in the chest and once in the buttocks. Police also found a second victim, 18, with a gunshot wound in the buttocks.

Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital for their injuries, and both are in stable condition, authorities say.

According to police, the two victims were attending a party in the area. After hearing gunshots, they attempted to flee when bullets struck them.

Authorities released descriptions of the two suspects they are looking for in relation to the incident.

One suspect is described as a male with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask, blue gloves and black shoes. The other is described as a male with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask and white shoes. Both were described as armed with handguns.

No arrests have been made and police say that a motive is unknown at this time. Other incidents in Philly this week have involved stray bullets.

On Thursday night in the Parkside neighborhood of West Philly, a 23-year-old woman was hit in the arm after 58 shots were fired by an unknown assailant. The woman is in stable condition.

On Friday afternoon, a 59-year-old woman was killed in Kensington inside her home after a stray bullet from outside struck her in the chest. Police have one person of interest in custody.