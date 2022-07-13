Man's body found in Delaware River in Northeast Philly, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning in the Delaware River in North Philadelphia's Bridesburg neighborhood.

The body of the unidentified 37-year-old man was spotted floating in the river by a passerby around 9:30. The body was in the water near the 3200 block of Buckius Street, police said.

Police called the man's death suspicious, but did not provide any additional information.

An investigation remains ongoing.