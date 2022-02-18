More News:

February 18, 2022

Two men facing charges for allegedly holding Northeast Philly family hostage for days

Investigators say Anthony Clark and George Pollydore coerced a couple into disclosing financial information by threatening to harm their baby

Northeast Philly Hostage Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A Holmesburg family was held hostage and robbed of large sums of money earlier this month. Two men, George Pollydore, 52, and Anthony Clark, 30, are facing charges in connection to the incident.

Two men accused of abducting a Holmesburg man and holding his family hostage over an early February weekend have been taken into custody.

Anthony Clark, 30, and George Pollydore, 52, allegedly abducted a 45-year-old man at gunpoint in front of his house on the 4600 block of Decatur Street as he left to go to work on Feb. 4, 6ABC reported. The man, his wife and 10-month-old child were then held hostage and robbed of money and other valuables throughout the weekend, police said.

Police are searching for additional suspects who may have been involved.

Clark and Pollydore were arrested earlier this month, CBS3 reported. They are charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses. 

At one point during the weekend, Clark and Pollydore allegedly drove the 45-year-old man around the city, forcing him to withdraw large sums of money and purchase a TV and other items at Target, the Inquirer reported.

Investigators allege the 45-year-old man was punched, kicked, pistol-whipped and burned with a hot iron by Clark and had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries. They also allegedly coerced the couple into disclosing more financial information by threatening to hurt the baby.

Two others – the 45-year-old's father and a family friend – also were abducted when they cam to check on the family at separate times, authorities said. 

The incident ended Feb. 6 when the 45-year-old man was driven to an area near Rivers Casino and released, FOX29 reported. Clark and Pollydore allegedly tried to destroy evidence and abandoned their car. The man later called police from a nearby Wawa. 

Clark was arrested Feb. 7 after he tried to withdraw funds from the family's account at a TD Bank on the 6600 block of Frankford Avenue, authorities said. A teller realized that a crime may have been in progress and alerted a police officer who took Clark into custody.

Pollydore was identified as a suspect after further investigation and was taken into custody Wednesday, authorities say.

Both men are being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. The District Attorney's Office has requested they be held without bail. They are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in April.

The investigation and search for additional suspects are both currently ongoing.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

