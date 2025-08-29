Man who saved 9-year-old boy from Northeast Philly plane crash to throw out first pitch for Phillies

Before the Phillies take on the Braves on Friday night, they'll welcome onto the mound a Kensington man whose quick thinking saved a child's life.

Caseem Wongus will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the 6:45 p.m. game. Wongus rescued a 9-year-old boy from the scene of the Northeast Philly plane crash which killed eight people and injured two dozen in January.

While Ramesses Raziel Dreuitt Vazquez was not aboard the medical Learjet that crashed near Roosevelt Mall, the ensuing blaze spread to the car that he and his family were in. Wongus spotted the young boy, who was on fire, in the mall parking lot and used his jacket to smother the flames. According to the Inquirer, he later flagged down a patrol car and got Vazquez to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was treated for his burns.

Vazquez's father, Steven Dreuitt, died on the scene. His fiancée, Dominique Goods-Burke, was hospitalized and later died of her injuries.

Wongus has received numerous honors and citations for his actions that day. Reps. Sean Dougherty, Jared Solomon and Jose Giral cited him for his "heroism" on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives floor in March. Highmark Blue Shield also gave him the Community Spotlight Award in May.

