More News:

August 29, 2025

Man who saved 9-year-old boy from Northeast Philly plane crash to throw out first pitch for Phillies

Caseem Wongus will take the mound Friday night. He rescued a child whose family's car caught on fire in the January disaster.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Honors
Caseem Wongus Phillies Provided image/Highmark

Caseem Wongus, pictured third from right, rescued a child from the fire sparked by the medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philly in January. He has received numerous honors for his bravery, the latest being the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies game Friday night. Above, he accepts the Community Spotlight Award from Highmark Blue Shield.

Before the Phillies take on the Braves on Friday night, they'll welcome onto the mound a Kensington man whose quick thinking saved a child's life.

Caseem Wongus will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the 6:45 p.m. game. Wongus rescued a 9-year-old boy from the scene of the Northeast Philly plane crash which killed eight people and injured two dozen in January.

MORE: Philadelphia teachers union ratifies new contract with school district

While Ramesses Raziel Dreuitt Vazquez was not aboard the medical Learjet that crashed near Roosevelt Mall, the ensuing blaze spread to the car that he and his family were in. Wongus spotted the young boy, who was on fire, in the mall parking lot and used his jacket to smother the flames. According to the Inquirer, he later flagged down a patrol car and got Vazquez to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was treated for his burns.

Vazquez's father, Steven Dreuitt, died on the scene. His fiancée, Dominique Goods-Burke, was hospitalized and later died of her injuries.

Wongus has received numerous honors and citations for his actions that day. Reps. Sean Dougherty, Jared Solomon and Jose Giral cited him for his "heroism" on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives floor in March. Highmark Blue Shield also gave him the Community Spotlight Award in May.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Honors Philadelphia First Pitch Phillies Plane Crashes Accidents

Videos

Featured

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen
Limited - Columbia Montour - DuMond Twins

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Cybercrime group possibly linked to swatting calls at Villanova, other universities

Villanova Swatting

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Addiction

For some, Overdose Awareness Day is more than a remembrance. It's a way to protest the city's approach to the crisis

Overdose Awareness Day

Podcast

HAIM sisters share Jersey Shore memories on Kylie Kelce's podcast

HAIM Kylie Kelce

Festivals

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns Sept. 19–21

250608_Rittenhouse_589A5261.jpg

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved